We're tracking snow totals and peak wind gusts throughout the day. The info includes the location, the last time the snow or wind was measured and the source of the measurement. We'll continue to update the numbers as we get them.
SNOWFALL
PENNSYLVANIA
Pocono Summit 4.0 1200 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter
East Stroudsburg 1.0 1000 AM 3/02 Public
Long Pond 0.5 715 AM 3/02 911 Call Center
Huffs Church 1.0 1200 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter
Albrightsville 5.5 1220 PM 3/02 Social Media
Lehigh Valley Intl A 1.8 100 PM 3/02 Water Equivalent 0.16"
Tobyhanna 11.5 150 PM 3/02 Broadcast Media
Coolbaugh Twp 8.0 1100 AM 3/02 Public
Bartonsville 4.0 124 PM 3/02 Social Media
Royersford 1.5 1210 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter
Graterford 1.4 115 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter
Bushkill Center 1.3 1215 PM 3/02 Social Media
NEW JERSEY
Readington 0.3 1050 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter
Hampton 0.3 800 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS
High Bridge 0.2 800 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS
Schooleys Mountain 3.5 938 AM 3/02 Public
Succasunna 2.0 1020 AM 3/02 Social Media
Ledgewood 0.5 1044 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter
Montague 10.2 1110 AM 3/02 ELEVATION 1000 FT
Highland Lakes 7.0 1013 AM 3/02 Elevation 1400 ft.
High Point 5.1 830 AM 3/02 Elevation 1500 FT
Wantage 4.5 1059 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter
Hardyston Twp 3.0 950 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS
Greendell 2.2 930 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS
Vernon Valley 0.1 700 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS
Oxford 4.0 1055 AM 3/02 Social Media
Clinton 2.0 1243 PM 3/02 Heavy wet snow
Green Pond 5.0 1230 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter
Randolph Twp 5.0 115 PM 3/02 Social Media
Roxbury Twp 4.0 110 PM 3/02 Social Media
Great Meadows 5.0 100 PM 3/02 Public
Frelinghuysen Twp 2.0 900 AM 3/02 NWS Employee
Stewartsville 1.3 1130 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter
Freehold 1.3 100 PM 3/02 Social Media
Hammonton 1.0 251 PM 3/02 Co-Op Observer
Marlton 0.5 200 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter
WIND GUSTS
PENNSYLVANIA
Reading Regional Air 48 1024 AM 3/02 ASOS
Lenhartsville 47 139 PM 3/02 CWOP
Fleetwood 47 1233 PM 3/02 CWOP
Doylestown Airport 47 1237 PM 3/02 ASOS
Perkasie 46 122 PM 3/02 NONFEDAWOS
West Grove 59 105 PM 3/02 DEOS
4 NW Ladenberg 50 1245 PM 3/02 CWOP
Coatesville 48 1155 AM 3/02 AWOS
Newtown Square 51 1221 PM 3/02 CWOP
Lehigh Valley Intl A 55 1225 PM 3/02 ASOS
Pocono Mountains 53 1233 PM 3/02 ASOS
Bushkill Center 60 1152 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter
Northeast Philly 51 1202 PM 3/02 ASOS
NEW JERSEY
Brandywine Shoal 61 1012 AM 3/02 NOS Platform
Atlantic City Intern 61 123 PM 3/02 ASOS
Pennsauken 52 1235 PM 3/02 NJWXNET
Cape May NOS 68 1148 AM 3/02 NOS-NWLON
Cape May 66 1238 PM 3/02 WXFLOW
North Wildwood 57 1052 AM 3/02 WeatherFlow
Ocean City 55 114 PM 3/02 NONFEDAWOS
Cape May Point 54 100 PM 3/02 CWOP
Woodbine 51 1230 PM 3/02 NJWXNET
West Cape May 51 1240 PM 3/02 NJWXNET
Dennis Twp. 47 1100 AM 3/02 NJWXNET
Fortesque 60 1205 PM 3/02 NJWXNET
Millville 49 111 PM 3/02 ASOS
Upper Deerfield 46 1200 PM 3/02 NJWXNET
Piney Hollow 54 1106 AM 3/02 NJ-MESONET
Clinton 50 1249 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter
Perth Amboy 46 116 PM 3/02 WXFLOW
Morristown 49 1145 AM 3/02 AWOS
Rutgers 56 107 PM 3/02 WXFLOW
Tuckerton 54 108 PM 3/02 WXFLOW
Seaside Heights 50 1145 AM 3/02 NJWXNET
Barnegat Inlet 50 1200 PM 3/02 USGS
Harvey Cedars 49 1220 PM 3/02 NJWXNET
Waretown 46 110 PM 3/02 CWOP
High Point Monument 48 1125 AM 3/02 NJWXNET
DELAWARE
Dover 56 1247 PM 3/02 AWOS
Wilmington 56 1204 PM 3/02 ASOS
Middletown 48 1141 AM 3/02 CWOP
Lewes 66 100 PM 3/02 NOS-NWLON
Dewey Beach 62 1126 AM 3/02 WXFLOW
Sussex Airport 49 1203 PM 3/02 ASOS
Greenwood 48 1101 AM 3/02 CWOP
Milton 46 1235 PM 3/02 CWOP