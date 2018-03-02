Tracking the Storm: Snowfall Totals and Wind Gusts - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT: 
Crashes, Power Outages & Strong Winds
Tracking the Storm: Snowfall Totals and Wind Gusts

We're tracking total snowfall and peak wind gusts throughout the day.

By Franki Rudnesky

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    We're tracking snow totals and peak wind gusts throughout the day. The info includes the location, the last time the snow or wind was measured and the source of the measurement. We'll continue to update the numbers as we get them.

    SNOWFALL

    PENNSYLVANIA

    Pocono Summit 4.0 1200 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

    East Stroudsburg 1.0 1000 AM 3/02 Public

    Long Pond 0.5 715 AM 3/02 911 Call Center

    Huffs Church 1.0 1200 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

    Albrightsville 5.5 1220 PM 3/02 Social Media

    Lehigh Valley Intl A 1.8 100 PM 3/02 Water Equivalent 0.16"

    Tobyhanna 11.5 150 PM 3/02 Broadcast Media

    Coolbaugh Twp 8.0 1100 AM 3/02 Public

    Bartonsville 4.0 124 PM 3/02 Social Media

    Royersford 1.5 1210 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

    Graterford 1.4 115 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter 

    Bushkill Center 1.3 1215 PM 3/02 Social Media

    NEW JERSEY

    Readington 0.3 1050 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter

    Hampton 0.3 800 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS

    High Bridge 0.2 800 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS

    Schooleys Mountain 3.5 938 AM 3/02 Public

    Succasunna 2.0 1020 AM 3/02 Social Media

    Ledgewood 0.5 1044 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter

    Montague 10.2 1110 AM 3/02 ELEVATION 1000 FT

    Highland Lakes 7.0 1013 AM 3/02 Elevation 1400 ft.

    High Point 5.1 830 AM 3/02 Elevation 1500 FT

    Wantage 4.5 1059 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter

    Hardyston Twp 3.0 950 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS

    Greendell 2.2 930 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS

    Vernon Valley 0.1 700 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS

    Oxford 4.0 1055 AM 3/02 Social Media

    Clinton 2.0 1243 PM 3/02 Heavy wet snow

    Green Pond 5.0 1230 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

    Randolph Twp 5.0 115 PM 3/02 Social Media

    Roxbury Twp 4.0 110 PM 3/02 Social Media

    Great Meadows 5.0 100 PM 3/02 Public

    Frelinghuysen Twp 2.0 900 AM 3/02 NWS Employee

    Stewartsville 1.3 1130 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter

    Freehold 1.3 100 PM 3/02 Social Media

    Hammonton 1.0 251 PM 3/02 Co-Op Observer

    Marlton 0.5 200 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

    WIND GUSTS

    PENNSYLVANIA

    Reading Regional Air 48 1024 AM 3/02 ASOS

    Lenhartsville 47 139 PM 3/02 CWOP

    Fleetwood 47 1233 PM 3/02 CWOP

    Doylestown Airport 47 1237 PM 3/02 ASOS

    Perkasie 46 122 PM 3/02 NONFEDAWOS

    West Grove 59 105 PM 3/02 DEOS

    4 NW Ladenberg 50 1245 PM 3/02 CWOP

    Coatesville 48 1155 AM 3/02 AWOS

    Newtown Square 51 1221 PM 3/02 CWOP

    Lehigh Valley Intl A 55 1225 PM 3/02 ASOS

    Pocono Mountains 53 1233 PM 3/02 ASOS

    Bushkill Center 60 1152 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter

    Northeast Philly    51 1202 PM 3/02 ASOS

    NEW JERSEY

    Brandywine Shoal 61 1012 AM 3/02 NOS Platform

    Atlantic City Intern 61 123 PM 3/02 ASOS

    Pennsauken 52 1235 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

    Cape May NOS 68 1148 AM 3/02 NOS-NWLON

    Cape May 66 1238 PM 3/02 WXFLOW

    North Wildwood 57 1052 AM 3/02 WeatherFlow

    Ocean City 55 114 PM 3/02 NONFEDAWOS

    Cape May Point 54 100 PM 3/02 CWOP

    Woodbine 51 1230 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

    West Cape May 51 1240 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

    Dennis Twp. 47 1100 AM 3/02 NJWXNET

    Fortesque 60 1205 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

    Millville   49 111 PM 3/02 ASOS

    Upper Deerfield 46 1200 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

    Piney Hollow 54 1106 AM 3/02 NJ-MESONET

    Clinton 50 1249 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

    Perth Amboy 46 116 PM 3/02 WXFLOW

    Morristown 49 1145 AM 3/02 AWOS

    Rutgers 56 107 PM 3/02 WXFLOW

    Tuckerton 54 108 PM 3/02 WXFLOW

    Seaside Heights 50 1145 AM 3/02 NJWXNET

    Barnegat Inlet 50 1200 PM 3/02 USGS

    Harvey Cedars 49 1220 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

    Waretown 46 110 PM 3/02 CWOP

    High Point Monument 48 1125 AM 3/02 NJWXNET

    DELAWARE

    Dover 56 1247 PM 3/02 AWOS

    Wilmington    56 1204 PM 3/02 ASOS

    Middletown 48 1141 AM 3/02 CWOP

    Lewes 66 100 PM 3/02 NOS-NWLON

    Dewey Beach 62 1126 AM 3/02 WXFLOW

    Sussex Airport   49 1203 PM 3/02 ASOS

    Greenwood 48 1101 AM 3/02 CWOP

    Milton 46 1235 PM 3/02 CWOP

      

