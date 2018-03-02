We're tracking snow totals and peak wind gusts throughout the day. The info includes the location, the last time the snow or wind was measured and the source of the measurement. We'll continue to update the numbers as we get them.

SNOWFALL

PENNSYLVANIA

Pocono Summit 4.0 1200 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

East Stroudsburg 1.0 1000 AM 3/02 Public

Long Pond 0.5 715 AM 3/02 911 Call Center

Huffs Church 1.0 1200 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

Albrightsville 5.5 1220 PM 3/02 Social Media

Lehigh Valley Intl A 1.8 100 PM 3/02 Water Equivalent 0.16"

Tobyhanna 11.5 150 PM 3/02 Broadcast Media

Coolbaugh Twp 8.0 1100 AM 3/02 Public

Bartonsville 4.0 124 PM 3/02 Social Media

Royersford 1.5 1210 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

Graterford 1.4 115 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

Bushkill Center 1.3 1215 PM 3/02 Social Media

NEW JERSEY

Readington 0.3 1050 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter

Hampton 0.3 800 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS

High Bridge 0.2 800 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS

Schooleys Mountain 3.5 938 AM 3/02 Public

Succasunna 2.0 1020 AM 3/02 Social Media

Ledgewood 0.5 1044 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter

Montague 10.2 1110 AM 3/02 ELEVATION 1000 FT

Highland Lakes 7.0 1013 AM 3/02 Elevation 1400 ft.

High Point 5.1 830 AM 3/02 Elevation 1500 FT

Wantage 4.5 1059 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter

Hardyston Twp 3.0 950 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS

Greendell 2.2 930 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS

Vernon Valley 0.1 700 AM 3/02 CoCoRaHS

Oxford 4.0 1055 AM 3/02 Social Media

Clinton 2.0 1243 PM 3/02 Heavy wet snow

Green Pond 5.0 1230 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

Randolph Twp 5.0 115 PM 3/02 Social Media

Roxbury Twp 4.0 110 PM 3/02 Social Media

Great Meadows 5.0 100 PM 3/02 Public

Frelinghuysen Twp 2.0 900 AM 3/02 NWS Employee

Stewartsville 1.3 1130 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter

Freehold 1.3 100 PM 3/02 Social Media

Hammonton 1.0 251 PM 3/02 Co-Op Observer

Marlton 0.5 200 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter



WIND GUSTS

PENNSYLVANIA

Reading Regional Air 48 1024 AM 3/02 ASOS

Lenhartsville 47 139 PM 3/02 CWOP

Fleetwood 47 1233 PM 3/02 CWOP

Doylestown Airport 47 1237 PM 3/02 ASOS

Perkasie 46 122 PM 3/02 NONFEDAWOS

West Grove 59 105 PM 3/02 DEOS

4 NW Ladenberg 50 1245 PM 3/02 CWOP

Coatesville 48 1155 AM 3/02 AWOS

Newtown Square 51 1221 PM 3/02 CWOP

Lehigh Valley Intl A 55 1225 PM 3/02 ASOS

Pocono Mountains 53 1233 PM 3/02 ASOS

Bushkill Center 60 1152 AM 3/02 Trained Spotter

Northeast Philly 51 1202 PM 3/02 ASOS

NEW JERSEY

Brandywine Shoal 61 1012 AM 3/02 NOS Platform

Atlantic City Intern 61 123 PM 3/02 ASOS

Pennsauken 52 1235 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

Cape May NOS 68 1148 AM 3/02 NOS-NWLON

Cape May 66 1238 PM 3/02 WXFLOW

North Wildwood 57 1052 AM 3/02 WeatherFlow

Ocean City 55 114 PM 3/02 NONFEDAWOS

Cape May Point 54 100 PM 3/02 CWOP

Woodbine 51 1230 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

West Cape May 51 1240 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

Dennis Twp. 47 1100 AM 3/02 NJWXNET

Fortesque 60 1205 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

Millville 49 111 PM 3/02 ASOS

Upper Deerfield 46 1200 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

Piney Hollow 54 1106 AM 3/02 NJ-MESONET

Clinton 50 1249 PM 3/02 Trained Spotter

Perth Amboy 46 116 PM 3/02 WXFLOW

Morristown 49 1145 AM 3/02 AWOS

Rutgers 56 107 PM 3/02 WXFLOW

Tuckerton 54 108 PM 3/02 WXFLOW

Seaside Heights 50 1145 AM 3/02 NJWXNET

Barnegat Inlet 50 1200 PM 3/02 USGS

Harvey Cedars 49 1220 PM 3/02 NJWXNET

Waretown 46 110 PM 3/02 CWOP

High Point Monument 48 1125 AM 3/02 NJWXNET

DELAWARE

Dover 56 1247 PM 3/02 AWOS

Wilmington 56 1204 PM 3/02 ASOS

Middletown 48 1141 AM 3/02 CWOP

Lewes 66 100 PM 3/02 NOS-NWLON

Dewey Beach 62 1126 AM 3/02 WXFLOW

Sussex Airport 49 1203 PM 3/02 ASOS

Greenwood 48 1101 AM 3/02 CWOP

Milton 46 1235 PM 3/02 CWOP