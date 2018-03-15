Toys R Us announced they will likely be closing all of their U.S. stores, putting 30,000 people out of work and leaving people with rewards and gift cards wondering how long they have to use them.

The closing of the company's U.S. operations over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games. It will also put about 30,000 employees out of work.

Here's what you need to know as of Thursday:

The timing of the closures have yet to be determined. The company says liquidation sales will be starting soon. No returns will be accepted once the liquidation sales begin. Gift cards, Rewards Dollars and Babies R Us Endless Earnings will be honored for the next 30 days. All customer loyalty programs including Rewards R Us, Geoffrey’s Birthday List and the Babies R Us Registry will continue for the time being.



