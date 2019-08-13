Iconic Tower Theater Sign Being Removed Over Safety Concerns

The iconic sign at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, is being removed Tuesday because of concerns that it may fall. Officials will explore plans to refurbish the sign.

The iconic tower sign above the Tower Theater that has greeted generations of Philadelphia area concert fans is coming down.

The process of taking down the actual tower on top of the theater along 69th Street in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, began Tuesday.

The metal sign has to be removed due to structural concerns, theater operator Live Nation said.

“We appreciate the iconic nature and importance of The Tower signage," theater general manager Trenton Banks said. “However, the safety and well-being of our guests is our utmost concern. In light of the sign’s age, structural integrity and significant public safety concerns voiced by our independent engineering firm and other experts, a decision was made to remove the Tower sign atop the venue.”

Upper Darby Mayor Tom Micozzie wrote on Facebook that he expressed concerns over the dismantling of the sign, but ultimately agreed with the choice after being assured by Live Nation that the sphere atop the tower and the letters will be donated to a music museum.

Crews could be seen cutting up the sign and removing it piece by piece Tuesday morning. As each piece was removed it was lowered by crane to the ground below.

Will a new sign take the iconic sign’s place?

“Once the sign has been taken down, we plan to explore all options to potentially refurbish the signage,” Banks said.

The Tower, located about 6 miles from Center City Philadelphia, originally opened as vaudeville and movie house in 1927, Live Nation says. Legedary artistis from David Bowie (who recorded a live album at the venue) to Prince to Radiohead have had their names on the old-school marquee over the years.

The Tower doesn’t host as many concerts as it once did, but it does have shows from Deep Purple and the Offspring on the schedule for this fall.