A TORNADO WARNING is in effect for Burlington and Ocean counties until 9:30 p.m.

A TORNADO WARNING expired for parts of Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey as well as Delaware County in Pennsylvania Thursday night.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania as well as New Castle County in Delaware until 11:45 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.