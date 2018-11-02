Dual Tornado Warnings for 6 Pa. Counties

A severe storm rolling across the Pennsylvania suburbs on Friday night sparked a pair of Tornado Warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

North-central Montgomery, northwestern Bucks, southeastern Lehigh and south-central Northampton counties are remain under the warning until 11:30 p.m.

A prior warning, issued at 10:31 p.m., included sections of Berks and Chester counties. That warning expired at 11 p.m.

The warnings were issued based on radar indicated rotation. There are not currently any reports of a funnel cloud or damage.

Here's the specifics from the NWS:

A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTH CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES...

At 1101 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Quakertown, or 14 miles southeast of Allentown, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near... Perkasie around 1105 PM EDT. Dublin and Pleasant Valley around 1110 PM EDT. Bedminster, Ottsville, Pipersville and Gardenville around 1115 PM EDT. Byram, Tinicum, Ferndale, Revere and Lumberville around 1120 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Harleysville, Coopersburg, Sellersville, Fountain Hill, Richlandtown, Silverdale, Telford, Freemansburg, Brittany Farms-Highlands and Trumbauersville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.