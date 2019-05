A tornado touched down in Lancaster County Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed. NBC10 obtained viewer videos of the tornado as well as storm damage. (Published 2 hours ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Tornado Touches Down in Lancaster County

UP NEXT

A tornado touched down in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Sunday night, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The EF-1 tornado touched down in East Cocalico Township. NBC10 obtained viewer video of the tornado.

Storms slammed parts of Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, the Lehigh Valley and the north and west suburbs Sunday, causing damage throughout the area.

You can stay weather-ready with the free NBC10 app.