2019 Top Halloween Candy by State Revealed

Sweetkick Co-Founder Harley Pasternak explains how to celebrate Halloween while avoiding overindulging on candy.

Will your house be passing out the good candy this Halloween?

CandyStore.com compiled 12 years of candy sales data to find the most popular Halloween candy in each state, and the top ten Halloween candies in America.

In a repeat of last year’s results, California’s no. 1 candy is Skittles, followed by M&M’s and Reese’s Cups.

Skittles leads the nationwide winners too, with Reese’s Cups in the runner-up position followed by M&M’s, Snickers, Starburst, candy corn, Hot Tamales, Tootsie Pops, Sour Patch Kids, and Hershey’s at no. 10.

Some surprise winners in other states included Lemonheads as Louisiana’s first pick and salt water taffy taking the top slot in Nebraska, Washington and Wyoming.

Candystore.com ships nationwide, and broke down their sales by state to find these results. They also collaborated with major candy manufacturers and distributors.

The National Retail Federation is estimating Americans will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, which doesn’t vary from last year’s spending.

Take a look at each state’s favorite candy:

Photo credit: CandyStore.com

Alabama ― Hershey’s Mini Bars

Alaska ― Twix

Arizona ― Skittles

Arkansas ― Hot Tamales

California ― Skittles

Colorado ― Twix

Connecticut ― Milky Way

Delaware ― Skittles

District of Columbia ― Tootsie Pops

Florida ― Skittles

Georgia ― Jolly Ranchers

Hawaii ― Skittles

Idaho ― Candy corn

Illinois ― Kit Kat

Indiana ― Hot Tamales

Iowa ― Candy corn

Kansas ― Reese’s Cups

Kentucky ― Swedish Fish

Louisiana ― Lemonheads

Maine ― Sour Patch Kids

Maryland ― Reese’s Cups

Massachusetts ― Butterfinger

Michigan ― Starburst

Minnesota ― Skittles

Mississippi ― Snickers

Missouri ― Milky Way

Montana ― Dubble Bubble

Nebraska ― Salt water taffy

Nevada ― Candy corn

New Hampshire ― Starburst

New Jersey ― Tootsie Pops

New Mexico ― Candy corn

New York ― Hot Tamales

North Carolina ― Reese’s Cups

North Dakota ― Candy corn

Ohio ― M&M’s

Oklahoma ― Dubble Bubble

Oregon ― Reese’s Cups

Pennsylvania ― Hershey’s Mini Bars

Rhode Island ― Twix

South Carolina ― Skittles

South Dakota ― Starburst

Tennessee ― Tootsie Pops

Texas ― Reese’s Cups

Utah ― Jolly Ranchers

Vermont ― M&M’s

Virginia ― Hot Tamales

Washington ― Salt water taffy

West Virginia ― Blow Pops

Wisconsin ― Starburst

Wyoming ― Salt water taffy

For the full interactive candy map, you can visit their website.