2019 Top Halloween Candy by State Revealed

With these treats, you won’t need tricks!

By Lexie Michel

Published 2 hours ago

    Will your house be passing out the good candy this Halloween?

    CandyStore.com compiled 12 years of candy sales data to find the most popular Halloween candy in each state, and the top ten Halloween candies in America.

    In a repeat of last year’s results, California’s  no. 1 candy is Skittles, followed by M&M’s and Reese’s Cups.

    Skittles leads the nationwide winners too, with Reese’s Cups in the runner-up position followed by M&M’s, Snickers, Starburst, candy corn, Hot Tamales, Tootsie Pops, Sour Patch Kids, and Hershey’s at no. 10.

    Some surprise winners in other states included Lemonheads as Louisiana’s first pick and salt water taffy taking the top slot in Nebraska, Washington and Wyoming.

    Candystore.com ships nationwide, and broke down their sales by state to find these results. They also collaborated with major candy manufacturers and distributors.

    The National Retail Federation is estimating Americans will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, which doesn’t vary from last year’s spending.

    Take a look at each state’s favorite candy:

    Photo credit: CandyStore.com

    Alabama ― Hershey’s Mini Bars

    Alaska ― Twix

    Arizona ― Skittles

    Arkansas ― Hot Tamales

    California ― Skittles

    Colorado ― Twix

    Connecticut ― Milky Way

    Delaware ― Skittles

    District of Columbia ― Tootsie Pops

    Florida ― Skittles

    Georgia ― Jolly Ranchers

    Hawaii ― Skittles

    Idaho ― Candy corn

    Illinois ― Kit Kat

    Indiana ― Hot Tamales

    Iowa ― Candy corn

    Kansas ― Reese’s Cups

    Kentucky ― Swedish Fish

    Louisiana ― Lemonheads

    Maine ― Sour Patch Kids

    Maryland ― Reese’s Cups

    Massachusetts ― Butterfinger

    Michigan ― Starburst

    Minnesota ― Skittles

    Mississippi ― Snickers

    Missouri ― Milky Way

    Montana ― Dubble Bubble

    Nebraska ― Salt water taffy

    Nevada ― Candy corn

    New Hampshire ― Starburst

    New Jersey ― Tootsie Pops

    New Mexico ― Candy corn

    New York ― Hot Tamales

    North Carolina ― Reese’s Cups

    North Dakota ― Candy corn

    Ohio ― M&M’s

    Oklahoma ― Dubble Bubble

    Oregon ― Reese’s Cups

    Pennsylvania ― Hershey’s Mini Bars

    Rhode Island ― Twix

    South Carolina ― Skittles

    South Dakota ― Starburst

    Tennessee ― Tootsie Pops

    Texas ― Reese’s Cups

    Utah ― Jolly Ranchers

    Vermont ― M&M’s

    Virginia ― Hot Tamales

    Washington ― Salt water taffy

    West Virginia ― Blow Pops

    Wisconsin ― Starburst

    Wyoming ― Salt water taffy

    For the full interactive candy map, you can visit their website.

      

