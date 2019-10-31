2019 Top Halloween Candy by State Revealed

Will your house be passing out the good candy this Halloween?
CandyStore.com compiled 12 years of candy sales data to find the most popular Halloween candy in each state, and the top ten Halloween candies in America.
In a repeat of last year’s results, California’s no. 1 candy is Skittles, followed by M&M’s and Reese’s Cups.
Skittles leads the nationwide winners too, with Reese’s Cups in the runner-up position followed by M&M’s, Snickers, Starburst, candy corn, Hot Tamales, Tootsie Pops, Sour Patch Kids, and Hershey’s at no. 10.
Some surprise winners in other states included Lemonheads as Louisiana’s first pick and salt water taffy taking the top slot in Nebraska, Washington and Wyoming.
Candystore.com ships nationwide, and broke down their sales by state to find these results. They also collaborated with major candy manufacturers and distributors.
The National Retail Federation is estimating Americans will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, which doesn’t vary from last year’s spending.
Take a look at each state’s favorite candy:
Alabama ― Hershey’s Mini Bars
Alaska ― Twix
Arizona ― Skittles
Arkansas ― Hot Tamales
California ― Skittles
Colorado ― Twix
Connecticut ― Milky Way
Delaware ― Skittles
District of Columbia ― Tootsie Pops
Florida ― Skittles
Georgia ― Jolly Ranchers
Hawaii ― Skittles
Idaho ― Candy corn
Illinois ― Kit Kat
Indiana ― Hot Tamales
Iowa ― Candy corn
Kansas ― Reese’s Cups
Kentucky ― Swedish Fish
Louisiana ― Lemonheads
Maine ― Sour Patch Kids
Maryland ― Reese’s Cups
Massachusetts ― Butterfinger
Michigan ― Starburst
Minnesota ― Skittles
Mississippi ― Snickers
Missouri ― Milky Way
Montana ― Dubble Bubble
Nebraska ― Salt water taffy
Nevada ― Candy corn
New Hampshire ― Starburst
New Jersey ― Tootsie Pops
New Mexico ― Candy corn
New York ― Hot Tamales
North Carolina ― Reese’s Cups
North Dakota ― Candy corn
Ohio ― M&M’s
Oklahoma ― Dubble Bubble
Oregon ― Reese’s Cups
Pennsylvania ― Hershey’s Mini Bars
Rhode Island ― Twix
South Carolina ― Skittles
South Dakota ― Starburst
Tennessee ― Tootsie Pops
Texas ― Reese’s Cups
Utah ― Jolly Ranchers
Vermont ― M&M’s
Virginia ― Hot Tamales
Washington ― Salt water taffy
West Virginia ― Blow Pops
Wisconsin ― Starburst
Wyoming ― Salt water taffy
For the full interactive candy map, you can visit their website.