After your little ghosts and goblins are done trick-or-treating, you're probably debating whether to keep or toss all those sugary snacks.
If you want the sweet stuff out of the house, there are local businesses that will take your leftovers in exchange for discounts and even cash. Check below for some options:
- Dr. Dr Katie Lapps wert at North Penn Pediatric in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, will take your candy and send it to troops overseas.
- Better You Better Life Fitness In Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, will discount an exercise class in exchange for candy.
- Lice Lifters in Lafayette Hill is giving out free lice checks when you donate leftover treats.
- Get a discounted meal at Izenberg's Deli in Conshohocken
- BounceU in Horsham will give you free bounce passes