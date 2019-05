It's a familiar event for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run: Watching wheelchair champion Tony Nogueira cross the finish line first.

Nogueira has won every edition of the race since 2012.

"I feel very good," the Portugal native said, adding that this year was more difficult because of the wet conditions. "This is good for me, physically and mentally. I love racing," he said.