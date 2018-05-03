Freed rapper Meek Mill joined Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in calling for criminal justice reform in an event in the shadow of Independence Hall in Old City Philadelphia.

"I really would like to thank Meek Mill for being here," Wolf said.

Mill spoke about being brought up in a neighborhood where young black men constantly came in contact with police.

The duo joined advocates and area lawmakers, including Rep. Dwight Evans, D, Pa., in a "call to action" at an 11 a.m. event inside the National Constitution Center.

Evans called the justice system "broken" and praised Wolf's efforts to reform Pennsylvania's prison system.

Wolf has become an advocate for criminal justice reforms. He recently sat courtside at a Sixers game with Mill, just hours after the rapper was released from prison after calls for his freedom. During his months behind bars of probation violations, Mill became a worldwide symbol for criminal justice reform.

Mill said he was battling nerves as he spoke Thursday. He said he wants to be there for his 6-year-old son and that he appreciates all the support he has received.

Wolf said that Mill's case put a spotlight on the changes needed in Pennsylvania. The system needs to be "better and fairer for everyone," he said.

“The debate about how we can fix our criminal justice system is complicated, and over time that debate has changed to reflect the modern realities and issues present in our system,” Wolf said. “I believe that we can improve the criminal justice system, so that we can protect victims while also ending a cycle of incarceration that has left so many people feeling trapped, helpless, and without an opportunity to return to society after they have been released.”

Wolf said he wants to stop "technical parole violations" from landing people in jail, like what happened with Mill.

Wolf said that "Pennsylvania has a friend in Michael Rubin." Rubin helped push for Mill's release.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told NBC10 Wednesday that his office is making decisions around Mill's case.

The judge will make a decision within the next 45 days or so about whether or not reverse Mill's conviction.

If she does reverse, then Kranser's office must decide whether to drop the case or come up with a resolution.

“A decision will be made in the same way it has been for a bunch of broke people that are not being reported on in the press but who are in identical positions," Krasner said. "It will be based upon what the law requires.”