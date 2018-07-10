Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia play piano with their feet in this iconic "Big" scene.

The 1980s classic "Big" is returning to theaters this weekend to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its original release.

Nostalgic fans can catch Tom Hanks as kid-turned-adult Josh Baskin when "Big" returns to the screen on Sunday and Wednesday, July 18.

More than one dozen theaters in the the greater Philadelphia region will screen "Big," including the Regal Riverview Plaza in Philadelphia; the Movies 16 in Somerdale, New Jersey; and Regal Brandywine Town Center 16 in Wilmington.

Across the country, more than 700 theaters will be showing the film, most of them at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

The showing is part of the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, which will also feature "The Big Lebowski" and "South Pacific" later this summer. The special presentation will include pre- and post-film commentary by TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz as an exclusive addition to the film itself.

A box-office hit for director Penny Marshall, the New York City-based "Big" tells the story of 12-year-old Josh, who grows up overnight after making a secret wish to a carnival fortune-teller machine (remember Zoltar?) and is forced to deal with consequences of being an adult much earlier than expected.

The role landed Hanks his first Best Actor Oscar nomination.



Tickets for "Big" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.