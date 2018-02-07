Tokens, Stamps for 1 Free Beer at Eagles Super Bowl Parade, Six-Pack for Those Who Can't Make It

The free-beer deal arose from a bet made by Lane Johnson at the beginning of the season.

It's official: Those Eagles fans at the Super Bowl parade Thursday will get a free Bud Light beer through a token-and-stamp system.

And for those fans who can't make the parade, they can buy Bud Light and get a $7 rebate by uploading the receipt to the beer maker's website.

At numerous locations along and around the parade route from South Philadelphia into Center City and Fairmount, representatives for Bud Light — will hand out the tokens for a free beer. Once you redeem the token for a beer, you will be stamped.

Anyone with a stamp will not be allowed another beer.

The bars where representatives will be located was not officially released as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, but an unofficial list was leaked onto Reddit earlier in the afternoon.

To receive the rebate, buy a quantity of Bud Light in excess of $7. The purchase must made on Thursday, Feb. 8, or Friday, Feb. 9. Then scan and upload the receipt to www.budlight.com/phillyphilly.

Check back for more details as they become known. A press conference at Philadelphia City Hall with Bud Light officials was held at 4 p.m.