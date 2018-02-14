The Wilmington Fire Department responds to rescue a child from a heating duct

A toddler fell through a heating duct vent in a freak accident in Wilmington Tuesday.

City firefighters rushed to the 500 block of Rodman Street in the Flats Section around 4 p.m. Tuesday after getting an emergency call.

"Rescuers got here and were able to make access from the basement into the heater duct to rescue the child," said Wilmington Fire Lt. Andrew Cavanaugh told WDEL-FM.

He said the child fell about six feet.

"[The child] was in OK condition; was OK, up and moving around," he said.

The child was evaluated by emergency medical services at the scene. Cavanaugh said when the toddler's father showed up, he refused further treatment for his child.

It's unclear who was home at the time of the incident.



