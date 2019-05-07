A toddler died after being left in a car in New Jersey, law enforcement sources said. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Toddler Dies After Being Left in Car in New Jersey: Sources

A toddler died after being left in a car in New Jersey, law enforcement sources said.

Lakewood Township police are investigating the death of the nearly 2-year-old girl, who died Monday around 2 p.m. after a neighbor made the heartbreaking discovery, according to law enforcement sources.

A law enforcement source told News 4 the toddler’s mother tried to take her to day care, but the toddler didn’t want to go in, so they drove home together.

At that point, there was a miscommunication about whether the toddler’s mother or father would bring the toddler in from the car, the source said.

Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein said warm temperatures may have contributed to the toddler’s death. It wasn't clear how long the toddler may have been in the car.

Temperatures were in the 60s and 70s around the tri-state on Monday, however, it doesn't take long for the inside of cars to heat up. On a 70-degree day, temps inside a car can skyrocket to near 90 degrees in just 10 minutes and more than 100 degrees in 30 minutes, Storm Team 4 said.

The parents haven't been accused of any wrong doing and face no criminal charges.