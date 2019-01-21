Firefighters Battle Tire Fire Near Betsy Ross Bridge

What to Know Firefighters are battling a tire fire near the Betsy Ross Bridge.

The two-alarm fire started at a large tire pile by train tracks near Richmond and Lewis streets around 5 p.m. Monday.

Betsy Ross Bridge was initially closed in both directions though one side later reopened.

Firefighters are battling a tire fire near the Betsy Ross Bridge.

The two-alarm fire started at a large tire pile by train tracks near Richmond and Lewis streets in Philadelphia around 5 p.m. Monday. SkyForce10 captured large flames, plumes of smoke and traffic backed up near the area.

The fire initially closed the Betsy Ross Bridge in both directions. Three westbound lanes from New Jersey to Pennsylvania later reopened. All eastbound lanes from Pennsylvania to New Jersey remain closed.

No injuries have been reported.

Tire Fire Closes Betsy Ross Bridge

A tire fire closed the Betsy Ross Bridge Monday. SkyForce10 was over the scene. (Published 16 minutes ago)

This story is developing. Check back for updates.