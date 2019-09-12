A high-speed police chase ended in a crash in Chester, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning. NBC10's Tim Furlong has the details on the pursuit and the shooting investigation that sparked it.

A shooting investigation in Delaware County sparked a high-speed police chase that ended with a crash in Chester, Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday around 12:15 p.m., witnesses spotted an unidentified man driving a blue Subaru near 4th and Powhattan avenues in Tinicum Township.

The driver was pursuing a white Infiniti traveling north on 4th Avenue, according to witnesses. The driver of the Subaru then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, police said. At least three shots hit a box truck, according to investigators.

No one was injured during the incident.

Thursday morning, police received information that the same blue Subaru was spotted at an apartment complex in Prospect Park. Police located the vehicle and began conducting surveillance. The driver of the Subaru spotted the police vehicles and then fled at a high speed, investigators said. Police then chased after the car.

The pursuit ended when the Subaru and a police vehicle crashed on 10th Street and Highland Avenue in Chester. Two men inside the Subaru fled the scene on foot. One man, who police said was the passenger, was captured and taken into custody. The other man escaped however.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the man they took into custody. They continue to investigate.

The two officers involved in the crash are doing okay.