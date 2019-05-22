NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is tracking a mostly sunny Wednesday, but there is a threat for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday.

What to Know A First Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms is in effect for Thursday afternoon and evening for the entire Philadelphia region.

The greatest threat for damaging storms is in the western suburbs, Berks County and Lehigh Valley.

Expect summerlike temps through the Memorial Day weekend with a couple of chances for rain.

Thunderstorms packing damaging winds and possible hail are heading our way ahead of the holiday weekend.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert for severe storms for the entire Philadelphia region Thursday afternoon and evening.

The large storm system that has produced severe weather over the last few days in the South and the Midwest is expected to send strong storms into our area later Thursday.

Sunshine Before the Storm

The storm comes after a string of mostly sunny days. On Wednesday, rain shouldn’t be a problem as temps push into the upper 70s in Philadelphia.

The threat of rain doesn’t begin until Thursday morning.

Storm Threat

Some scattered showers could hit Thursday morning. The real threat comes in the afternoon and evening with the western suburbs, Berks County and Lehigh Valley at an enhanced risk.

These strong storms will first take shape in the Lehigh Valley and the western suburbs Thursday afternoon and it's these areas that will see the greatest risk of damaging winds and large hail.

Some part of the Philly region are under an enhanced threat for severe storms Thursday.

Photo credit: NBC10

The line of storms will then sweep through Philadelphia and into Delaware and South Jersey later in the afternoon and during the evening hours.

The exact timing of the storms, which will hit as some people get an early start on the holiday weekend is still coming together so keep checking back with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News and in our app.

Summerlike Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is looking summerlike with highs in the 80s.

With summerlike temps comes the chance of some showers or possibly thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. However, most of the holiday weekend will be dry beside some possible rain Monday morning.