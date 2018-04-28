 Thunderstorms, Temperature Drop to Hit Area After Beautiful Weather - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Thunderstorms, Temperature Drop to Hit Area After Beautiful Weather

By Steve Sosna and David Chang

54 minutes ago

Enjoy Saturday’s beautiful and warm weather while you can. We’re in for a dramatic change over the next few hours. Check our gallery for timing and expected temperatures.
