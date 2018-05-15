 Storm Clouds and Rainbows Over Our Region - NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

Storm Clouds and Rainbows Over Our Region

By David Chang

Severe storms pummeled the region Tuesday with lightning, heavy rain, strong winds and hail. Check out these photos of storm clouds, hail and rainbows over our region.
