Thunderstorms are heading our way later this afternoon and evening. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley has issued a First Alert.

What to Know Severe thunderstorms will move into the region Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A First Alert is in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday for the threat of flooding, hail and strong wind.

Thunderstorms may produce 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time leading to flash flooding.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the threat of severe thunderstorms packing potentially strong winds, possible flooding and hail.

The First Alert is in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“Many neighborhoods will see the thunderstorms come through during the evening commute,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said.

We will experience hot and humid conditions through the morning and into early afternoon — temps are expected to push into the upper 80s to low 90s — ahead of a cold front that will trigger strong storms during the afternoon and evening. Many neighborhoods will see the storms arrive during the commute home.

Here is the timing for when the storms will start moving in:

1 to 3 p.m. - Lehigh Valley and upper Pennsylvania Suburbs

3 to 6 p.m. - Lower Pennsylvania suburbs and I-95 Corridor including Philadelphia, Trenton and Wilmington

5 to 9 p.m. - South Jersey and southern Delaware

Thunderstorms may produce 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time leading to flash flooding. Thunderstorms could also generate damaging wind and hail.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Philadelphia and the immediate Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs.





Showers and thunderstorms will move offshore overnight. Skies clear Wednesday with much lower humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

