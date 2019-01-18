Threat Closes Upper Merion Schools

All Upper Marion Area School District campuses will be closed Friday following a threat made against the district.

Superintendent John Toleno confirmed that all UMASD schools and offices will be closed and that the Federal Bureau of Investigations as well as the Upper Merion Police Department are looking into the threat.

The threat was made over Twitter Thursday night, the UMPD said. "This threat, which came via Twitter, referenced an individual coming to school tomorrow with a handgun to commit acts of violence," the department said, adding that the investigation is still active.

"We will work through this as a community knowing that we will not allow these senseless acts of stupidity to define us!" Toleno wrote on Twitter.

