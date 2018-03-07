Heavy snow falls around a felled tree during a nor'easter on March 2, 2018.

Darkness blanketed the region Wednesday as a late winter nor'easter cut power to more than 195,000 customers.

PECO reported that at least 7,000 of its power outages were still in place from last week's storm.



Crews worked through the difficult conditions to try and mitigate widespread outages. But the heavy, wet snow only intensified throughout the day, causing more and more people to lose power as the storm progressed.

Here's the latest power outage totals as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday:



PECO: 123,295

Bucks County - 93,833

Chester County - 2,497

Delaware County - 7,049

Montgomery County - 14,660

Philadelphia County - 5,256

PSE&G: 47,899

Burlington County - 30,804

Camden County - 3,828

Mercer County - 13,267

Atlantic City Electric: 23,994

Atlantic County - 4,678

Burlington County - 9,446

Camden County - 8,367

Gloucester County - 1,503

Delmarva: 698

New Castle - 698