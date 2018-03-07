Darkness blanketed the region Wednesday as a late winter nor'easter cut power to more than 195,000 customers.
PECO reported that at least 7,000 of its power outages were still in place from last week's storm.
Crews worked through the difficult conditions to try and mitigate widespread outages. But the heavy, wet snow only intensified throughout the day, causing more and more people to lose power as the storm progressed.
Here's the latest power outage totals as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday:
PECO: 123,295
Bucks County - 93,833
Chester County - 2,497
Delaware County - 7,049
Montgomery County - 14,660
Philadelphia County - 5,256
PSE&G: 47,899
Burlington County - 30,804
Camden County - 3,828
Mercer County - 13,267
Atlantic City Electric: 23,994
Atlantic County - 4,678
Burlington County - 9,446
Camden County - 8,367
Gloucester County - 1,503
Delmarva: 698
New Castle - 698