Tens of Thousands Lose Power as March Storm Rages

By Alicia Victoria Lozano

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Jody Allen Evangeliata
    Heavy snow falls around a felled tree during a nor'easter on March 2, 2018.

    Darkness blanketed the region Wednesday as a late winter nor'easter cut power to more than 195,000 customers.  

    PECO reported that at least 7,000 of its power outages were still in place from last week's storm. 

    Crews worked through the difficult conditions to try and mitigate widespread outages. But the heavy, wet snow only intensified throughout the day, causing more and more people to lose power as the storm progressed.

    Here's the latest power outage totals as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday:

    PECO: 123,295

    Bucks County - 93,833

    Chester County - 2,497

    Delaware County - 7,049

    Montgomery County - 14,660

    Philadelphia County - 5,256

    PSE&G: 47,899

    Burlington County - 30,804

    Camden County - 3,828

    Mercer County - 13,267

    Atlantic City Electric: 23,994

    Atlantic County - 4,678

    Burlington County - 9,446

    Camden County - 8,367

    Gloucester County - 1,503

    Delmarva: 698

    New Castle - 698

      

