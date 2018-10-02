What to Know Einar Jónsson's Thorfinn Karlsefni bronze statue has stood along the banks of the Schuylkill River for nearly a century.

On Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police were called to the banks of the Schuylkill to find the statue submerged in the water.

The bronze statue stood on a large granite base north of Boathouse Row.

A 7-foot-4-inch tall Viking statue wound up toppled into the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia Tuesday morning and it’s unclear who pulled the bronze off its perch along Fairmount Park’s Kelly Drive.

Philadelphia police were called to the banks of the Schuylkill River just north of Boathouse Row around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to find the Thorfinn Karlsefni statue submerged in the river. The statue, which features the Icelandic explorer thought to have visited America more than a millennium ago, has stood along the banks of the river for nearly 100 years.

People exercising along the Kelly Drive before daybreak Tuesday stopped to take photos of the damaged nearly 6-foot tall granite base where the statue once stood. Philadelphia detectives also stopped by to snap photos and look for surveillance video that could help them track down the person or people responsible for the vandalism.

It appeared the statue was pulled off the 12-foot-by-12-foot-wide base, bits of the base scattered on the ground. The bronze could be seen bubbling underwater in the river.

Einar Jónsson forged the statue in 1918 and the City installed it in 1920. The statue was Commissioned by the Fairmount Park Art Association (now the Association for Public Art) and J. Bunford Samuel. It is one of dozens of statues lining the Schuylkill River north of Boathouse Row.

The statue has been the site of past White Nationalist demonstrations around Leif Erickson Day, which is next week, and counterprotests. The statue was also spray painted in the past.

As of Tuesday morning there are no suspects in the vandalism.