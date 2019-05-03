The Blue Cross Broad Street Run takes place on Sunday, but first, participants and spectators are headed over to Center City to pick up their running bibs and visit the free Health and Wellness Expo.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s Tech Week, a food truck festival, spring festival or the Blue Cross Broad Street Run, this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, May 3 to 5, in Philly and New Jersey.

What: Blue Cross Broad Street Run and Health and Wellness Expo

Where: Broad Street, Philadelphia / Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall F, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia

On Sunday, more than 40,000 runners will take on this 10-mile run that has been a 40-year tradition in Philadelphia. Before runners hit the street, everyone is invited to the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Health and Wellness Expo, presented by Einstein Healthcare Network, featuring freebies, speakers, running vendors and bib pickup on Friday and Saturday.

When: Expo on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Run on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Cost: Free

What:Philly Tech Week

Tech geeks and more than 25,000 business leaders will participate in more than 100 events, activities and workshops that highlight innovative use of technology.

Where: Various locations in Philadelphia

When: Friday through May 11

Cost: Varies

What:Springtide Festival

This Spring festival features family activities, a beer and wine garden, live music and more.

Where: Downtown Stone Harbor, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: South Street Spring Festival

Celebrate Spring with live music, eating contests, a Maypole, kids’ zone and plenty of food.

Where: South Street between 8th and 2nd streets, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Block Party Tradition Returns to South Street

The South Street Spring Festival is returns to the iconic Philadelphia street this weekend. (Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019)

What: Phoenixville Food Truck Festival

More than 30 food trucks will line the streets with delicious food options like pizza, tacos, fried cheese curds, ice cream and more.

Where: Main and Bridge streets, Phoenixville

When: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Rain or shine.

Cost: Free to attend

What:Washington Crossing Brewfest

Enjoy craft beers near where George Washington crossed the Delaware River at this spring festival.

Where: 1638 River Road, New Hope, Pennsylvania

When: Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $45

What: Sesame Place Opening Weekend Celebration

Favorite Sesame Place characters will welcome guests to the 2019 season with a parade, performances and more.

Where: Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, Pa.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Varies

What: Philadelphia Children’s Festival

Performances for children will fill the stage with things like jugglers, music and dancing.

Where: Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 3680 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

When: through Saturday

Cost: From $25

What: Philadelphia Science Festival Science Carnival

The Philadelphia Science Festival culminates with a party on the parkway outside the Franklin Institute. There will be demonstrations, "geeky games," food trucks and family fun, say organizers.

Where: 222 North 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine.

Cost: Free

What: Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival

Local vendors will showcase their gardening techniques and home décor items.

Where: 8000 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Sly Fest Bock Fest and Goat Race

This festival combine Sly Fox beers, live music and goat racing – what more do you need!

Where: Sly Fox Brewing Company, 331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

What: Semana Mexicana (Mexican Week)

This week is dedicated to Mexican culture and includes a raising of the flag at City Hall.

Where: City Hall, 1400 JKF Blvd., Philadelphia

When: Ends May 6

Cost: Free

What: Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens

Spring flowers and plants are finally in bloom and visitors will love walking through the gardens.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through May 5

Cost: Varies

What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia

When: through June 30

Cost: $18

What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday through Sept. 2

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

Inside Marvel Universe at The Franklin Institute

If you love all things Marvel, then Philadelphia is the place to be this weekend. Marvel Universe opens at The Franklin Institute on Saturday and NBC10's Tim Furlong is giving you a sneak peek inside. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: through Sept. 30

Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

What: PHS Pop Up Garden

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free