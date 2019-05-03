Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s Tech Week, a food truck festival, spring festival or the Blue Cross Broad Street Run, this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, May 3 to 5, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Blue Cross Broad Street Run and Health and Wellness Expo
Where: Broad Street, Philadelphia / Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall F, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia
On Sunday, more than 40,000 runners will take on this 10-mile run that has been a 40-year tradition in Philadelphia. Before runners hit the street, everyone is invited to the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Health and Wellness Expo, presented by Einstein Healthcare Network, featuring freebies, speakers, running vendors and bib pickup on Friday and Saturday.
When: Expo on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Run on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Cost: Free
What:Philly Tech Week
Tech geeks and more than 25,000 business leaders will participate in more than 100 events, activities and workshops that highlight innovative use of technology.
Where: Various locations in Philadelphia
When: Friday through May 11
Cost: Varies
What:Springtide Festival
This Spring festival features family activities, a beer and wine garden, live music and more.
Where: Downtown Stone Harbor, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: South Street Spring Festival
Celebrate Spring with live music, eating contests, a Maypole, kids’ zone and plenty of food.
Where: South Street between 8th and 2nd streets, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: Phoenixville Food Truck Festival
More than 30 food trucks will line the streets with delicious food options like pizza, tacos, fried cheese curds, ice cream and more.
Where: Main and Bridge streets, Phoenixville
When: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Rain or shine.
Cost: Free to attend
What:Washington Crossing Brewfest
Enjoy craft beers near where George Washington crossed the Delaware River at this spring festival.
Where: 1638 River Road, New Hope, Pennsylvania
When: Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $45
What: Sesame Place Opening Weekend Celebration
Favorite Sesame Place characters will welcome guests to the 2019 season with a parade, performances and more.
Where: Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, Pa.
When: Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Varies
What: Philadelphia Children’s Festival
Performances for children will fill the stage with things like jugglers, music and dancing.
Where: Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 3680 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
When: through Saturday
Cost: From $25
What: Philadelphia Science Festival Science Carnival
The Philadelphia Science Festival culminates with a party on the parkway outside the Franklin Institute. There will be demonstrations, "geeky games," food trucks and family fun, say organizers.
Where: 222 North 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine.
Cost: Free
What: Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival
Local vendors will showcase their gardening techniques and home décor items.
Where: 8000 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Sly Fest Bock Fest and Goat Race
This festival combine Sly Fox beers, live music and goat racing – what more do you need!
Where: Sly Fox Brewing Company, 331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
What: Semana Mexicana (Mexican Week)
This week is dedicated to Mexican culture and includes a raising of the flag at City Hall.
Where: City Hall, 1400 JKF Blvd., Philadelphia
When: Ends May 6
Cost: Free
What: Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens
Spring flowers and plants are finally in bloom and visitors will love walking through the gardens.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through May 5
Cost: Varies
What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival
Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.
Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia
When: through June 30
Cost: $18
What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.
Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Sept. 2
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children
What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Sept. 30
Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free