Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a film festival, beer festival or Special Olympics competition, this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, March 29-31, in Philly and New Jersey.
March 29-31
What:Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival
Taste and learn about craft beers at this festival that also has food and live music.
Where: Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ
When: Friday, from 8 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: $60
What:Hops Trot 5K
Walk, jog and sip your way through this 5K run that includes beer tasting along the way. The 5K flows right into the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival
Where: Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ
When: Saturday at 10:30
Cost: $95 includes Beer Festival
What: Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens
Spring flowers and plants are finally in bloom and visitors will love walking through the gardens.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: Saturday through May 5
Cost: Varies
What: qFLIX
Enjoy Philadelphia’s only LGBTQ film festival that shows the latest and best indie films for a week-long festival.
Where: Various theaters in Center City, Philadelphia
When: Through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What: Israeli Film Festival
This month-long festival celebrates and shares the Israeli experience and culture through films.
Where: Saturday through April 7
When: Various theaters in Philadelphia
Cost: Varies
What: Sports Memorabilia Show
Fans and athletes will enjoy the activities and items for sale at this show.
Where: Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ
When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Art Star Pop Up Market
Browse the more than 30 curated craft vendors and find things like jewelry, art works, toys and more.
Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:Special Olympics Spring Finals
More than 1,000 Special Olympic athletes from New Jersey will compete in a basketball competition.
Where: Wildwood Convention Center, 5401 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ
When: Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Philly Wine Week
This week-long wine festival kicks off at XIX with an opening cork party. Then find things like wine quizzo, wine and cheese tastings and wine BBQ at various locations throughout the city.
Where: XIX at The Bellevue Hotel, 200 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
When: Sunday through April 7
Cost: Varies