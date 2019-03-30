The American botanical garden attracts visitors from around the globe to its 1,077 acres filled with 20 outdoor gardens, 20 indoor gardens, 11,000 different types of plants, spectacular fountains and picturesque meadows and woodlands. The horticultural haven also hosts 400 events each year, including flower shows, gardening demonstrations, educational programs, children’s activities, concerts and musical theater.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a film festival, beer festival or Special Olympics competition, this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, March 29-31, in Philly and New Jersey.

March 29-31

What:Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

Taste and learn about craft beers at this festival that also has food and live music.

Where: Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ

When: Friday, from 8 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost: $60

What:Hops Trot 5K

Walk, jog and sip your way through this 5K run that includes beer tasting along the way. The 5K flows right into the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

Where: Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ

When: Saturday at 10:30

Cost: $95 includes Beer Festival

What: Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens

Spring flowers and plants are finally in bloom and visitors will love walking through the gardens.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: Saturday through May 5

Cost: Varies

What: qFLIX

Enjoy Philadelphia’s only LGBTQ film festival that shows the latest and best indie films for a week-long festival.

Where: Various theaters in Center City, Philadelphia

When: Through Sunday

Cost: Varies





What: Israeli Film Festival

This month-long festival celebrates and shares the Israeli experience and culture through films.

Where: Saturday through April 7

When: Various theaters in Philadelphia

Cost: Varies

What: Sports Memorabilia Show

Fans and athletes will enjoy the activities and items for sale at this show.

Where: Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ

When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Art Star Pop Up Market

Browse the more than 30 curated craft vendors and find things like jewelry, art works, toys and more.

Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Special Olympics Spring Finals

More than 1,000 Special Olympic athletes from New Jersey will compete in a basketball competition.

Where: Wildwood Convention Center, 5401 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ

When: Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Philly Wine Week

This week-long wine festival kicks off at XIX with an opening cork party. Then find things like wine quizzo, wine and cheese tastings and wine BBQ at various locations throughout the city.

Where: XIX at The Bellevue Hotel, 200 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

When: Sunday through April 7

Cost: Varies