Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend: March 29 to 31 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend: March 29 to 31

By Courtney Elko

Published 44 minutes ago

    Photo by J. Fusco for VISIT PHILADELPHIA®
    The American botanical garden attracts visitors from around the globe to its 1,077 acres filled with 20 outdoor gardens, 20 indoor gardens, 11,000 different types of plants, spectacular fountains and picturesque meadows and woodlands. The horticultural haven also hosts 400 events each year, including flower shows, gardening demonstrations, educational programs, children’s activities, concerts and musical theater.

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a film festival, beer festival or Special Olympics competition, this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, March 29-31, in Philly and New Jersey.

    March 29-31

    What:Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

    Taste and learn about craft beers at this festival that also has food and live music.

    Where: Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ

    When: Friday, from 8 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

    Cost: $60

     

    What:Hops Trot 5K

    Walk, jog and sip your way through this 5K run that includes beer tasting along the way. The 5K flows right into the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

    Where: Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ

    When: Saturday at 10:30

    Cost: $95 includes Beer Festival

     

    What: Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens

    Spring flowers and plants are finally in bloom and visitors will love walking through the gardens.

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: Saturday through May 5

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: qFLIX

    Enjoy Philadelphia’s only LGBTQ film festival that shows the latest and best indie films for a week-long festival.

    Where: Various theaters in Center City, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sunday

    Cost: Varies


    What: Israeli Film Festival

    This month-long festival celebrates and shares the Israeli experience and culture through films.

    Where: Saturday through April 7

    When: Various theaters in Philadelphia

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Sports Memorabilia Show

    Fans and athletes will enjoy the activities and items for sale at this show.

    Where: Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ

    When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Art Star Pop Up Market

    Browse the more than 30 curated craft vendors and find things like jewelry, art works, toys and more.

    Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Special Olympics Spring Finals

    More than 1,000 Special Olympic athletes from New Jersey will compete in a basketball competition.

    Where: Wildwood Convention Center, 5401 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ

    When: Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Philly Wine Week

    This week-long wine festival kicks off at XIX with an opening cork party. Then find things like wine quizzo, wine and cheese tastings and wine BBQ at various locations throughout the city.

    Where: XIX at The Bellevue Hotel, 200 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday through April 7

    Cost: Varies

      

