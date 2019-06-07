From Street Festivals to Fine Art: Things to Do in and Around Philly June 7 to 9 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

From Street Festivals to Fine Art: Things to Do in and Around Philly June 7 to 9

By Courtney Elko

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    It's Pride Weekend in Philly

    Thousands of people in the LGBTQ+ community are coming together for the annual Philly Pride Parade. The anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, is the theme chosen for this weekend's pride events.

    (Published 50 minutes ago)

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s Pride, a beer or food truck festival, art show or circus, this area is full of fun every weekend in the summer. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, June 7 to 9, in Philly and New Jersey.

    What: Odunde Festival

    The East Coast’s largest African-American street festival includes a spiritual procession to the Schuylkill River, music, dance, food and more, culminating in Sunday's big event along South Street and Grays Ferry Avenue.

    Where: South Street and Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday

    Cost: Free to attend

    Odunde Festival Brings Culture, Music Back to PhillyOdunde Festival Brings Culture, Music Back to Philly

    The largest African-American cultural street festival in the country is this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. 

    (Published 2 hours ago)

     

    What:PrideDay LGBT Parade and Festival

    Philly celebrates Pride with live music, crafts, food, a parade that runs from Center City to Penn’s Landing and more.

    Where: Various locations in Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Cost: From $10

    Philly’s Comes Together to Celebrate LGBTQ+ PridePhilly’s Comes Together to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride

    Philadelphia’s Pride Parade and Festival is this weekend. Rachel Ferguson, vice president of innovation and diverse markets from Visit Philadelphia is here to talk about Philly Pride.

    (Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019)

    What:Philadelphia Dyke March

    All are encouraged to join this peaceful protest and gathering at Kahn Park in its 21st year.

    Where: Kahn Park, 1119 Pine Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

    This outdoor gallery showcases more than 150 national and international artists.

    Where: Rittenhouse Square, 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Cost: Free

     

    What:New Year’s in North Wildwood Mummers Brigade and String Band Show

    The top Philadelphia Mummers will perform at dance at this shore event.

    Where: Various locations in North Wildwood, NJ

    When: Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. Rain Date: Sunday

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Fishtown FestivALE

    The Fishtown neighborhood celebrates the beer scene with live music, food trucks, kids activities and more.

    Where: Frankford Avenue from Girard to Oxford, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Varies

     

    What:12th Annual Paddle for a Cause

    More than 100 paddlers will compete in this grueling 22.5-mile race around Absecon Island to help raise money to fight cancer.

    Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, NJ

    When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Cost: Free to watch

     

    What:Atlantic City Food Truck Festival

    Enjoy the fare from more than 25 food trucks along with live music, cooking demos and kids activities.

    Where: Brighton Park, Park Place and Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

    When: Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free admission

     

    What:West Park Arts Fest

    Enjoy art-centric activities including dance performances, storytelling, live music, crafts and more.

    Where: West Park neighborhood, North 42nd and Parkside, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Wildwood Beer Fest

    Enjoy locally brewed craft beer at this beer tasting event.

    Where: Fox Park, 4500 Ocean Ave., Wildwood, NJ

    When: Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

    Cost: From $40

     

    What:Black Restaurant Week

    This two-week long restaurant week celebrates the flavors of African, African American and Caribbean cooking at restaurants throughout the city.

    Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia

    When: Sunday through June 23

    Cost: Varies

    Have a Taste! It's Black Restaurant WeekHave a Taste! It's Black Restaurant Week

    A celebration of diversity and creative cuisine begins this weekend in Philadelphia and our very own Brittney Shipp gives us a sneak peak on delicious cuisines that you have to get your hands on at Black Restaurant Week.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    What:Philly Beer Week

    Enjoy beer tastings, street festivals and tap takeovers during this week-long beer fest.

    Where: through Sunday

    When: Various locations

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday

    Take a Legacy Walk of the poet's work and life from when he lived in Camden by exploring his former home and his writings.

    Where: Walt Whitman House Historic Site, 328 Mickle/Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Camden, NJ

    When: Through Sunday by appointment

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Big Apple Circus

    The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.

    Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks

    When: through June 16

    Cost: Varies

    NBC10's Britney Shipp Plays Ringmaster at Big Apple CircusNBC10's Britney Shipp Plays Ringmaster at Big Apple Circus

    Finding a little time to clown around this weekend might not be that difficult because the Big Apple Circus is under the big top in Montgomery County. NBC10’s Brittney Shipp stepped away from the newsroom and into the middle of the ring to preview some of the juggling, flipping and tightrope walking.

    (Published Thursday, May 23, 2019)

    What: Festival of Fountains

    This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.  

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: through Sept. 29

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

    Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.

    Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia

    When: through June 30

    Cost: $18

    Summer Bucket List: Outings for the Whole Family to EnjoySummer Bucket List: Outings for the Whole Family to Enjoy

    From the Philadelphia Zoo, the Spruce Street Harbor to the Franklin Square, NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle takes you to some of the top family-friendly outdoor destinations to enjoy in Philadelphia this summer.

    (Published Monday, May 6, 2019)

    What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

    Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

    Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday through Sept. 2

    Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

    Inside Marvel Universe at The Franklin InstituteInside Marvel Universe at The Franklin Institute

    If you love all things Marvel, then Philadelphia is the place to be this weekend. Marvel Universe opens at The Franklin Institute on Saturday and NBC10's Tim Furlong is giving you a sneak peek inside.

    (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

    What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

    Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

    Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: through Sept. 30

    Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

    A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia ZooA 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

    New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure.

    (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

    What: PHS Pop Up Garden

    Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

    Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia

    When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

    Cost: Free to enter

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices