Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s Pride, a beer or food truck festival, art show or circus, this area is full of fun every weekend in the summer. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, June 7 to 9, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Odunde Festival
The East Coast’s largest African-American street festival includes a spiritual procession to the Schuylkill River, music, dance, food and more, culminating in Sunday's big event along South Street and Grays Ferry Avenue.
Where: South Street and Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Sunday
Cost: Free to attend
What:PrideDay LGBT Parade and Festival
Philly celebrates Pride with live music, crafts, food, a parade that runs from Center City to Penn’s Landing and more.
Where: Various locations in Philadelphia
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: From $10
All are encouraged to join this peaceful protest and gathering at Kahn Park in its 21st year.
Where: Kahn Park, 1119 Pine Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show
This outdoor gallery showcases more than 150 national and international artists.
Where: Rittenhouse Square, 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: Free
What:New Year’s in North Wildwood Mummers Brigade and String Band Show
The top Philadelphia Mummers will perform at dance at this shore event.
Where: Various locations in North Wildwood, NJ
When: Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. Rain Date: Sunday
Cost: Free
What:Fishtown FestivALE
The Fishtown neighborhood celebrates the beer scene with live music, food trucks, kids activities and more.
Where: Frankford Avenue from Girard to Oxford, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What:12th Annual Paddle for a Cause
More than 100 paddlers will compete in this grueling 22.5-mile race around Absecon Island to help raise money to fight cancer.
Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, NJ
When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to watch
What:Atlantic City Food Truck Festival
Enjoy the fare from more than 25 food trucks along with live music, cooking demos and kids activities.
Where: Brighton Park, Park Place and Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
What:West Park Arts Fest
Enjoy art-centric activities including dance performances, storytelling, live music, crafts and more.
Where: West Park neighborhood, North 42nd and Parkside, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:Wildwood Beer Fest
Enjoy locally brewed craft beer at this beer tasting event.
Where: Fox Park, 4500 Ocean Ave., Wildwood, NJ
When: Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: From $40
This two-week long restaurant week celebrates the flavors of African, African American and Caribbean cooking at restaurants throughout the city.
Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia
When: Sunday through June 23
Cost: Varies
What:Philly Beer Week
Enjoy beer tastings, street festivals and tap takeovers during this week-long beer fest.
Where: through Sunday
When: Various locations
Cost: Varies
What: Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday
Take a Legacy Walk of the poet's work and life from when he lived in Camden by exploring his former home and his writings.
Where: Walt Whitman House Historic Site, 328 Mickle/Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Camden, NJ
When: Through Sunday by appointment
Cost: Varies
What: Big Apple Circus
The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.
Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks
When: through June 16
Cost: Varies
What: Festival of Fountains
This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through Sept. 29
Cost: Varies
What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival
Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.
Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia
When: through June 30
Cost: $18
What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.
Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Sept. 2
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children
What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Sept. 30
Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to enter