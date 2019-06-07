Thousands of people in the LGBTQ+ community are coming together for the annual Philly Pride Parade. The anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, is the theme chosen for this weekend's pride events.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s Pride, a beer or food truck festival, art show or circus, this area is full of fun every weekend in the summer. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, June 7 to 9, in Philly and New Jersey.

What: Odunde Festival

The East Coast’s largest African-American street festival includes a spiritual procession to the Schuylkill River, music, dance, food and more, culminating in Sunday's big event along South Street and Grays Ferry Avenue.

Where: South Street and Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Sunday

Cost: Free to attend

Odunde Festival Brings Culture, Music Back to Philly

The largest African-American cultural street festival in the country is this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. (Published 2 hours ago)

What:PrideDay LGBT Parade and Festival

Philly celebrates Pride with live music, crafts, food, a parade that runs from Center City to Penn’s Landing and more.

Where: Various locations in Philadelphia

When: Friday through Sunday

Cost: From $10

Philly’s Comes Together to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride

Philadelphia’s Pride Parade and Festival is this weekend. Rachel Ferguson, vice president of innovation and diverse markets from Visit Philadelphia is here to talk about Philly Pride. (Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019)

What:Philadelphia Dyke March

All are encouraged to join this peaceful protest and gathering at Kahn Park in its 21st year.

Where: Kahn Park, 1119 Pine Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

This outdoor gallery showcases more than 150 national and international artists.

Where: Rittenhouse Square, 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia

When: Friday through Sunday

Cost: Free

What:New Year’s in North Wildwood Mummers Brigade and String Band Show

The top Philadelphia Mummers will perform at dance at this shore event.

Where: Various locations in North Wildwood, NJ

When: Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. Rain Date: Sunday

Cost: Free

What:Fishtown FestivALE

The Fishtown neighborhood celebrates the beer scene with live music, food trucks, kids activities and more.

Where: Frankford Avenue from Girard to Oxford, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What:12th Annual Paddle for a Cause

More than 100 paddlers will compete in this grueling 22.5-mile race around Absecon Island to help raise money to fight cancer.

Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, NJ

When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to watch

What:Atlantic City Food Truck Festival

Enjoy the fare from more than 25 food trucks along with live music, cooking demos and kids activities.

Where: Brighton Park, Park Place and Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

What:West Park Arts Fest

Enjoy art-centric activities including dance performances, storytelling, live music, crafts and more.

Where: West Park neighborhood, North 42nd and Parkside, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Wildwood Beer Fest

Enjoy locally brewed craft beer at this beer tasting event.

Where: Fox Park, 4500 Ocean Ave., Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost: From $40

What:Black Restaurant Week

This two-week long restaurant week celebrates the flavors of African, African American and Caribbean cooking at restaurants throughout the city.

Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia

When: Sunday through June 23

Cost: Varies

Have a Taste! It's Black Restaurant Week

A celebration of diversity and creative cuisine begins this weekend in Philadelphia and our very own Brittney Shipp gives us a sneak peak on delicious cuisines that you have to get your hands on at Black Restaurant Week. (Published 3 hours ago)

What:Philly Beer Week

Enjoy beer tastings, street festivals and tap takeovers during this week-long beer fest.

Where: through Sunday

When: Various locations

Cost: Varies

What: Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday



Take a Legacy Walk of the poet's work and life from when he lived in Camden by exploring his former home and his writings.

Where: Walt Whitman House Historic Site, 328 Mickle/Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Camden, NJ

When: Through Sunday by appointment

Cost: Varies

What: Big Apple Circus

The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.

Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks

When: through June 16

Cost: Varies

NBC10's Britney Shipp Plays Ringmaster at Big Apple Circus

Finding a little time to clown around this weekend might not be that difficult because the Big Apple Circus is under the big top in Montgomery County. NBC10’s Brittney Shipp stepped away from the newsroom and into the middle of the ring to preview some of the juggling, flipping and tightrope walking. (Published Thursday, May 23, 2019)

What: Festival of Fountains

This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through Sept. 29

Cost: Varies

What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia

When: through June 30

Cost: $18

Summer Bucket List: Outings for the Whole Family to Enjoy

From the Philadelphia Zoo, the Spruce Street Harbor to the Franklin Square, NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle takes you to some of the top family-friendly outdoor destinations to enjoy in Philadelphia this summer. (Published Monday, May 6, 2019)

What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday through Sept. 2

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

Inside Marvel Universe at The Franklin Institute

If you love all things Marvel, then Philadelphia is the place to be this weekend. Marvel Universe opens at The Franklin Institute on Saturday and NBC10's Tim Furlong is giving you a sneak peek inside. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: through Sept. 30

Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

What: PHS Pop Up Garden

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free to enter