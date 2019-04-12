Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes powers its way into the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia this weekend. First, Brittney Shipp gives you a sneak peek.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a food fest, jazz fest, fitness fest, Basset Hound parade or an exhibit to "Marvel" at, this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, April 12 to 14, in Philly and New Jersey.

What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday through Sept. 2

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

What:Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic

There's a magic show taking place and the whole neighborhood is invited! But Elmo will need some help to make the magic happen!

Where: Liacouras Center, 1776 N Broad St, Philadelphia

When: Thursday through Sunday

Cost: Varies

Sesame Street Live on Stage in Philly

Sesame Street Live! dance captain Nick Manno tells parents and children of all ages what to expect as their favorite Sesame Street characters take the stage in Philly later this week. (Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019)

What: Philadelphia Film Society Presents Springfest

This three-day festival promotes international and American indie films.

Where: Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday through Sunday

Cost: Varies

What: Exit Zero Jazz Festival

Enjoy jazz music and live performances throughout Cape May during this festival.

Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ

When: Friday through Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Starts at $79

What:An Evening with the Clintons

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will share stories of their experiences in some of the most influential moments in modern-day political history.

Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $53

What:Doo Dah Parade

Welcome spring in this comedic parade of more than 500 basset hounds, marching bands and floats.

Where: Asbury Avenue between 6 and 12th streets and to the Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ

When: Saturday at noon

Cost: Free

What:Mr. Mature America Pageant

Men 55 years old and older will compete in talent, poise and interview categories

Where: Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What:April Fool's Half Marathon

These themed 7K, 11K and half marathon races offer free photos, one free beer, costume contests and a post-race party at Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville and LandShark Beach.

Where: Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville and LandShark Beach, 1122 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Free to watch

What: Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival

Food trucks and vendors will line the streets for an all-day eat fest.

Where: Main Street and Green Lane, Manayunk, Philadelphia

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What: Whiz City Comedy Festival

Laugh at 16 comedy shows over two days at various Philadelphia locations.

Where: Tattooed Mom, Milkboy South and South Street Cinema

When: Friday and Saturday

Cost: $5-$10



What:East Passyunk Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Families will love to decorate egg collecting bags, have a dance party, and hunt for prize-filled eggs outside. You can also meet the Easter Bunny! Egg hunt times vary by age group.

Where: South Philadelphia Older Adult Center, 1430 East Passyunk, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raindate Sunday.

Cost: Free







What:The Fitness Expo

This health and fitness weekend is aimed at motivating a healthy lifestyle in the community. There will be fitness tests, health screenings, giveaways, yoga classes, obstacle courses for kids and adults and more.

Where: Showboat Hotel, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Starts at $15

What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: through Sept. 30

Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

What:Philly Celebrates Jazz

Celebrate jazz music with live performances, films, workshops and more all month long.

Where: Various locations

When: through April 30

Cost: Free

What:Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia

Springtime is honored with film screenings, sushi making classes, traditional dance and martial arts performances during this week-long celebration.

Where: Various locations

When: through Sunday

Cost: Varies

Spring Blooms Lead to Allergies

With the Spring blooms comes Spring allergies. What can you do to best enjoy the weather without the tissues? A local doctor has some tips. (Published Thursday, April 12, 2018)

What: Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens

Spring flowers and plants are finally in bloom and visitors will love walking through the gardens.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through May 5

Cost: Varies