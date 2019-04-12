Run, Eat and 'Marvel': Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend: April 12 to 14 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Run, Eat and 'Marvel': Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend: April 12 to 14

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago

    Behold a 'Marvel' of an Exhibit

    Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes powers its way into the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia this weekend. First, Brittney Shipp gives you a sneak peek.

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a food fest, jazz fest, fitness fest, Basset Hound parade or an exhibit to "Marvel" at, this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, April 12 to 14, in Philly and New Jersey.

     

    What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

    Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

    Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday through Sept. 2

    Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

     

    What:Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic

    There's a magic show taking place and the whole neighborhood is invited! But Elmo will need some help to make the magic happen!

    Where: Liacouras Center, 1776 N Broad St, Philadelphia

    When: Thursday through Sunday

    Cost: Varies

    What: Philadelphia Film Society Presents Springfest

    This three-day festival promotes international and American indie films.

    Where: Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Exit Zero Jazz Festival

    Enjoy jazz music and live performances throughout Cape May during this festival.

    Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ

    When: Friday through Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.

    Cost: Starts at $79

     

    What:An Evening with the Clintons

    Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will share stories of their experiences in some of the most influential moments in modern-day political history.

    Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

    Cost: Starting at $53

     

    What:Doo Dah Parade

    Welcome spring in this comedic parade of more than 500 basset hounds, marching bands and floats.

    Where: Asbury Avenue between 6 and 12th streets and to the Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ

    When: Saturday at noon

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Mr. Mature America Pageant

    Men 55 years old and older will compete in talent, poise and interview categories

    Where: Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ

    When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

    Cost: Varies

     

    What:April Fool's Half Marathon

    These themed 7K, 11K and half marathon races offer free photos, one free beer, costume contests and a post-race party at Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville and LandShark Beach.

    Where: Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville and LandShark Beach, 1122 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

    When: Saturday and Sunday

    Cost: Free to watch

     

    What: Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival

    Food trucks and vendors will line the streets for an all-day eat fest.

    Where: Main Street and Green Lane, Manayunk, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Whiz City Comedy Festival

    Laugh at 16 comedy shows over two days at various Philadelphia locations.

    Where: Tattooed Mom, Milkboy South and South Street Cinema

    When: Friday and Saturday 

    Cost: $5-$10
     

    What:East Passyunk Annual Easter Egg Hunt

    Families will love to decorate egg collecting bags, have a dance party, and hunt for prize-filled eggs outside. You can also meet the Easter Bunny! Egg hunt times vary by age group.

    Where: South Philadelphia Older Adult Center, 1430 East Passyunk, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raindate Sunday.

    Cost: Free
     


    What:The Fitness Expo

    This health and fitness weekend is aimed at motivating a healthy lifestyle in the community. There will be fitness tests, health screenings, giveaways, yoga classes, obstacle courses for kids and adults and more.

    Where: Showboat Hotel, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

    When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

    Cost: Starts at $15

     

    What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

    Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

    Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: through Sept. 30

    Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

    What:Philly Celebrates Jazz

    Celebrate jazz music with live performances, films, workshops and more all month long.

    Where: Various locations

    When: through April 30

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia

    Springtime is honored with film screenings, sushi making classes, traditional dance and martial arts performances during this week-long celebration.

    Where: Various locations

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: Varies

    What: Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens

    Spring flowers and plants are finally in bloom and visitors will love walking through the gardens.

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: through May 5

    Cost: Varies

      

