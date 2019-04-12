Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a food fest, jazz fest, fitness fest, Basset Hound parade or an exhibit to "Marvel" at, this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, April 12 to 14, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.
Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Sept. 2
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children
What:Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic
There's a magic show taking place and the whole neighborhood is invited! But Elmo will need some help to make the magic happen!
Where: Liacouras Center, 1776 N Broad St, Philadelphia
When: Thursday through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What: Philadelphia Film Society Presents Springfest
This three-day festival promotes international and American indie films.
Where: Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What: Exit Zero Jazz Festival
Enjoy jazz music and live performances throughout Cape May during this festival.
Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ
When: Friday through Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Starts at $79
What:An Evening with the Clintons
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will share stories of their experiences in some of the most influential moments in modern-day political history.
Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Starting at $53
What:Doo Dah Parade
Welcome spring in this comedic parade of more than 500 basset hounds, marching bands and floats.
Where: Asbury Avenue between 6 and 12th streets and to the Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ
When: Saturday at noon
Cost: Free
What:Mr. Mature America Pageant
Men 55 years old and older will compete in talent, poise and interview categories
Where: Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What:April Fool's Half Marathon
These themed 7K, 11K and half marathon races offer free photos, one free beer, costume contests and a post-race party at Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville and LandShark Beach.
Where: Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville and LandShark Beach, 1122 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free to watch
What: Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival
Food trucks and vendors will line the streets for an all-day eat fest.
Where: Main Street and Green Lane, Manayunk, Philadelphia
When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What: Whiz City Comedy Festival
Laugh at 16 comedy shows over two days at various Philadelphia locations.
Where: Tattooed Mom, Milkboy South and South Street Cinema
When: Friday and Saturday
Cost: $5-$10
What:East Passyunk Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Families will love to decorate egg collecting bags, have a dance party, and hunt for prize-filled eggs outside. You can also meet the Easter Bunny! Egg hunt times vary by age group.
Where: South Philadelphia Older Adult Center, 1430 East Passyunk, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raindate Sunday.
Cost: Free
What:The Fitness Expo
This health and fitness weekend is aimed at motivating a healthy lifestyle in the community. There will be fitness tests, health screenings, giveaways, yoga classes, obstacle courses for kids and adults and more.
Where: Showboat Hotel, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: Starts at $15
What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Sept. 30
Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
Celebrate jazz music with live performances, films, workshops and more all month long.
Where: Various locations
When: through April 30
Cost: Free
What:Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia
Springtime is honored with film screenings, sushi making classes, traditional dance and martial arts performances during this week-long celebration.
Where: Various locations
When: through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What: Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens
Spring flowers and plants are finally in bloom and visitors will love walking through the gardens.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through May 5
Cost: Varies