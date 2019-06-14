Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s Flag Day, Father's Day, Juneteenth or restaurant week, this area is full of fun every weekend in the summer. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, June 14 to 16, in Philly and New Jersey.
What:Flag Day: Stars and Stripes Festival
Kick off Flag Day with the flag rising at Betsy Ross House at 10 a.m. then enjoy a parade, festival, performance by the US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum and finish the day with a giant flag folding ceremony.
Where: Various locations including Betsy Ross House, Independence Hall and National Constitution Center
When: Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Kidchella Music Festival
This live concert festival for kids features music, arts and crafts, giveaways, food trucks, games and more.
Where: Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Drive, East Fairmount Park, Philadelphia
When: Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person
What:Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival
Historical reenactments, a marketplace, food and children’s activities will take place at this celebration in honor of the ratification of the 13th Amendment.
Where: Germantown Avenue between Washington Lane and Johnson Street
When: Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What:Celebrate 1 Year of the Rail Park
It's been one year since Phase 1 of Philly's Rail Park opened to the public. The Friends of the Rail Park are having a party complete with cake and DJ to celebrate. It's 21+ only.
Where: The Patio at Spring Arts, 10th & Hamilton Streets, Philadelphia
When: Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend with drink specials.
What: Wizard World Philadelphia
Pop culture fans can celebrate all things comics and more at the convention in Philadelphia. Celebrity guests include Ted Danson, Tony Danza and "Superman" himself Dean Cain. There will also be discussions about comic films and building "geek brands."
Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Entry tickets start at $34.99, with photo ops and autographs extra.
What: Father's Day at The Logan
Celebrate with dad with a complimentary DIY Bloody Mary Bar, lawn games and more.
Where: The Logan Hotel, 1 Logan Square, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free (all welcome, not just for hotel guests)
What:Skimmer Festival
Enjoy crafts, food, live music, children’s activities and amusement rides at this beachside festival.
Where: Along the Promenade, Sea Isle City, NJ
When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
This two-week long restaurant week celebrates the flavors of African, African American and Caribbean cooking at restaurants throughout the city.
Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia
When: through June 23
Cost: Varies
What: Big Apple Circus
The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.
Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks
When: through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What: Festival of Fountains
This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through Sept. 29
Cost: Varies
What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival
Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.
Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia
When: through June 30
Cost: $18
What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.
Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Sept. 2
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children
What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Sept. 30
Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to enter