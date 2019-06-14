Flags raising and parades are just a few of the things going on in Old City on Friday. The Stars and Stripes Festival is taking place at the National Constitution Center where many people are expected to attend to celebrate Flag Day.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s Flag Day, Father's Day, Juneteenth or restaurant week, this area is full of fun every weekend in the summer. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, June 14 to 16, in Philly and New Jersey.

What:Flag Day: Stars and Stripes Festival

Kick off Flag Day with the flag rising at Betsy Ross House at 10 a.m. then enjoy a parade, festival, performance by the US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum and finish the day with a giant flag folding ceremony.

Where: Various locations including Betsy Ross House, Independence Hall and National Constitution Center

When: Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Kidchella Music Festival

This live concert festival for kids features music, arts and crafts, giveaways, food trucks, games and more.

Where: Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Drive, East Fairmount Park, Philadelphia

When: Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person

Kidchella Rocks Smith Memorial Playground

Smith Memorial Playground’s annual music festival for children, aptly named Kidchella, starts this Friday. Zoe Lowry from Smith Memorial Playground is here to tell us more about the festival. (Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019)

What:Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival

Historical reenactments, a marketplace, food and children’s activities will take place at this celebration in honor of the ratification of the 13th Amendment.

Where: Germantown Avenue between Washington Lane and Johnson Street

When: Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

What:Celebrate 1 Year of the Rail Park

It's been one year since Phase 1 of Philly's Rail Park opened to the public. The Friends of the Rail Park are having a party complete with cake and DJ to celebrate. It's 21+ only.

Where: The Patio at Spring Arts, 10th & Hamilton Streets, Philadelphia

When: Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend with drink specials.

What: Wizard World Philadelphia

Pop culture fans can celebrate all things comics and more at the convention in Philadelphia. Celebrity guests include Ted Danson, Tony Danza and "Superman" himself Dean Cain. There will also be discussions about comic films and building "geek brands."

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Entry tickets start at $34.99, with photo ops and autographs extra.

Comic Fans Rejoice as Wizard World Returns

The Wizzard World weekend is now in Philadelphia. Everyone is invited to explore a lot of fantansy and fiction. Special guests like Tony Danza will be joining the festival. (Published 47 minutes ago)

What: Father's Day at The Logan

Celebrate with dad with a complimentary DIY Bloody Mary Bar, lawn games and more.

Where: The Logan Hotel, 1 Logan Square, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free (all welcome, not just for hotel guests)

What:Skimmer Festival

Enjoy crafts, food, live music, children’s activities and amusement rides at this beachside festival.

Where: Along the Promenade, Sea Isle City, NJ

When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

What:Black Restaurant Week

This two-week long restaurant week celebrates the flavors of African, African American and Caribbean cooking at restaurants throughout the city.

Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia

When: through June 23

Cost: Varies

Have a Taste! It's Black Restaurant Week

A celebration of diversity and creative cuisine begins this weekend in Philadelphia and our very own Brittney Shipp gives us a sneak peak on delicious cuisines that you have to get your hands on at Black Restaurant Week. (Published Friday, June 7, 2019)

What: Big Apple Circus

The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.

Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks

When: through Sunday

Cost: Varies

NBC10's Britney Shipp Plays Ringmaster at Big Apple Circus

Finding a little time to clown around this weekend might not be that difficult because the Big Apple Circus is under the big top in Montgomery County. NBC10’s Brittney Shipp stepped away from the newsroom and into the middle of the ring to preview some of the juggling, flipping and tightrope walking. (Published Thursday, May 23, 2019)

What: Festival of Fountains

This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through Sept. 29

Cost: Varies

What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia

When: through June 30

Cost: $18

Summer Bucket List: Outings for the Whole Family to Enjoy

From the Philadelphia Zoo, the Spruce Street Harbor to the Franklin Square, NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle takes you to some of the top family-friendly outdoor destinations to enjoy in Philadelphia this summer. (Published Monday, May 6, 2019)

What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday through Sept. 2

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

Inside Marvel Universe at The Franklin Institute

If you love all things Marvel, then Philadelphia is the place to be this weekend. Marvel Universe opens at The Franklin Institute on Saturday and NBC10's Tim Furlong is giving you a sneak peek inside. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: through Sept. 30

Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

What: PHS Pop Up Garden

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free to enter