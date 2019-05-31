Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend May 31-June 2

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s Beer Week, a flower show, strawberry festival or The Roots Picnic, this area is full of fun every weekend in the summer. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, May 31-June 2, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Devon Horse Show and Country Fair
Check out the country’s oldest and largest equestrian event that features horse competitions, shopping, food, music and more.
Where: Devon Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon
When: through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What:Philly Beer Week
Enjoy beer tastings, street festivals and tap takeovers during this week-long beer fest.
Where: Friday through June 9
When: Various locations
Cost: Varies
What:Philadelphia Latino Film Festival
Watch films that showcase established and emerging Latin American filmmakers.
Where: Various locations
When: Thursday through Sunday
Cost: From $10
Stop and smell the flowers down the shore.
Where: Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What:Strawberry Festival
Enjoy strawberry picking and snacking and the largest strawberry shortcake creation in Delaware County at this fruit festival.
Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, Pa.
When: Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Per pound
What: East Park Strawberry Festival
Tour the historic mansion grounds, pick strawberries and play and take pictures with goats from the Philadelphia Goat Project.
Where: Historic Strawberry Mansion, 2450 Strawberry Mansion Drive, Philadelphia
When: Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Andalusia Open Saturdays
Enjoy guided house tours, garden lectures and the gorgeous garden grounds at this Open House.
Where: Andalusia Historic House and Gardens, 1237 State Road, Andalusia, Pa.
When: Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $20
What: Downtown Wildwood Country Band Concert Weekend
Country music, food trucks, kid-friendly activities and more will take place and this country music weekend.
Where: Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ
When: Saturday, from 2 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What:The Roots Picnic
This year’s line up in a new location include 21 Savage, H.E.R., Lil Baby and much more.
Where: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Saturday at noon
Cost: From $99.50
What: Fete Day at Elfreth’s Alley
Take advance of the rare chance to step inside the historic homes on the country’s oldest continually residential streets. There will be live music, crafts, colonial games and more.
Where: Elfreth’s Alley, 124-126 Elfreth’s Alley, Philadelphia
When: Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Cost: $25
What:JDRF One Walk
Walk or fun to create a world without Type 1 Diabetes.
Where: Morey’s Mariner’s Pier, 3501 Boardwalk and Schellenger, Wildwood, NJ
When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to watch
What:Philadelphia Irish Festival
Celebrate the Irish with traditional dance, live music, kids’ zones and more.
Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: La Festa Italian Street Festival
Enjoy food, music, dancing and even a spaghetti eating contest at this street festival.
Where: East Passyunk Ave between Broad and Moore streets, Philadelphia
When: Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Big Apple Circus
The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.
Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks
When: through June 16
Cost: Varies
What: Festival of Fountains
This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through Sept. 29
Cost: Varies
What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival
Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.
Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia
When: through June 30
Cost: $18
What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.
Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Sept. 2
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children
What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Sept. 30
Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to enter