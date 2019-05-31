Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend May 31-June 2

Finding a little time to clown around this weekend might not be that difficult because the Big Apple Circus is under the big top in Montgomery County. NBC10’s Brittney Shipp stepped away from the newsroom and into the middle of the ring to preview some of the juggling, flipping and tightrope walking.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s Beer Week, a flower show, strawberry festival or The Roots Picnic, this area is full of fun every weekend in the summer. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, May 31-June 2, in Philly and New Jersey.

What: Devon Horse Show and Country Fair

Check out the country’s oldest and largest equestrian event that features horse competitions, shopping, food, music and more.

Where: Devon Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon

When: through Sunday

Cost: Varies

What:Philly Beer Week

Enjoy beer tastings, street festivals and tap takeovers during this week-long beer fest.

Where: Friday through June 9

When: Various locations

Cost: Varies

What:Philadelphia Latino Film Festival

Watch films that showcase established and emerging Latin American filmmakers.

Where: Various locations

When: Thursday through Sunday

Cost: From $10

What:Ocean City Flower Show

Stop and smell the flowers down the shore.

Where: Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ

When: Friday through Sunday

Cost: Varies

What:Strawberry Festival

Enjoy strawberry picking and snacking and the largest strawberry shortcake creation in Delaware County at this fruit festival.

Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, Pa.

When: Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Per pound

What: East Park Strawberry Festival



Tour the historic mansion grounds, pick strawberries and play and take pictures with goats from the Philadelphia Goat Project.

Where: Historic Strawberry Mansion, 2450 Strawberry Mansion Drive, Philadelphia

When: Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Andalusia Open Saturdays

Enjoy guided house tours, garden lectures and the gorgeous garden grounds at this Open House.

Where: Andalusia Historic House and Gardens, 1237 State Road, Andalusia, Pa.



When: Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $20

What: Downtown Wildwood Country Band Concert Weekend

Country music, food trucks, kid-friendly activities and more will take place and this country music weekend.

Where: Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday, from 2 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What:The Roots Picnic

This year’s line up in a new location include 21 Savage, H.E.R., Lil Baby and much more.

Where: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Saturday at noon

Cost: From $99.50

What: Fete Day at Elfreth’s Alley

Take advance of the rare chance to step inside the historic homes on the country’s oldest continually residential streets. There will be live music, crafts, colonial games and more.

Where: Elfreth’s Alley, 124-126 Elfreth’s Alley, Philadelphia

When: Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $25

What:JDRF One Walk

Walk or fun to create a world without Type 1 Diabetes.

Where: Morey’s Mariner’s Pier, 3501 Boardwalk and Schellenger, Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free to watch

What:Philadelphia Irish Festival

Celebrate the Irish with traditional dance, live music, kids’ zones and more.

Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: La Festa Italian Street Festival

Enjoy food, music, dancing and even a spaghetti eating contest at this street festival.

Where: East Passyunk Ave between Broad and Moore streets, Philadelphia

When: Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Big Apple Circus

The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.

Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks

When: through June 16

Cost: Varies

What: Festival of Fountains

This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through Sept. 29

Cost: Varies

What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia

When: through June 30

Cost: $18

Summer Bucket List: Outings for the Whole Family to Enjoy

From the Philadelphia Zoo, the Spruce Street Harbor to the Franklin Square, NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle takes you to some of the top family-friendly outdoor destinations to enjoy in Philadelphia this summer. (Published Monday, May 6, 2019)

What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday through Sept. 2

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

Inside Marvel Universe at The Franklin Institute

If you love all things Marvel, then Philadelphia is the place to be this weekend. Marvel Universe opens at The Franklin Institute on Saturday and NBC10's Tim Furlong is giving you a sneak peek inside. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: through Sept. 30

Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

What: PHS Pop Up Garden

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free to enter