Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

Whether it’s a weekend of service, a winter festival, home show or restaurant week, this area is full of winter fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Jan. 18 to 20, in Philly and down the Shore.

Jan. 18-20

What: Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend and Day of Service

Spend the long weekend giving back to the community.

Where: Various locations

When: Friday through Monday

Cost: Free

What: New Hope-Lambertville Winter Festival

This annual, nine-day event helps to raise funds for the community. This year’s events include a Revolutionary-themed pub crawl, chili cook off, walking tours, food tours and kid friendly shows.

Where: Various locations

When: Saturday through Jan. 27

Cost: Various

What: All-Stars of Hip Hop

This concert line-up includes Naughty by Nature, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and many more.

Where: Boardwalk Hall Arena, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

When: Sunday, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What: Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens

Stroll through the indoor gardens and witness the beauty of the rarest of flowers.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: Saturday through March 24

Cost: Varies

What: Philly Home Show

Check out the hundreds of home exhibitors and see what’s new in home décor. Guest speakers like Clint Harp from Fixer Upper will also be in attendance.

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia

When: Through Sunday on select days

Cost: $13

What: Center City Restaurant Week

Indulge in a three-course dinner at a fixed rate at more than 80 restaurants.

Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia

When: Sunday through Jan. 25

Cost: $35

What: Winter at Dilworth Park

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: Through Feb. 24, 2019

Cost: Free to explore

What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: Through March 3, from 1 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday

Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals