Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

Whether it’s a weekend of service, a winter festival, home show or restaurant week, this area is full of winter fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Jan. 18 to 20, in Philly and down the Shore.
Jan. 18-20
What: Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend and Day of Service
Spend the long weekend giving back to the community.
Where: Various locations
When: Friday through Monday
Cost: Free
What: New Hope-Lambertville Winter Festival
This annual, nine-day event helps to raise funds for the community. This year’s events include a Revolutionary-themed pub crawl, chili cook off, walking tours, food tours and kid friendly shows.
Where: Various locations
When: Saturday through Jan. 27
Cost: Various
What: All-Stars of Hip Hop
This concert line-up includes Naughty by Nature, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and many more.
Where: Boardwalk Hall Arena, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
When: Sunday, from 7 to 11 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What: Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens
Stroll through the indoor gardens and witness the beauty of the rarest of flowers.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: Saturday through March 24
Cost: Varies
What: Philly Home Show
Check out the hundreds of home exhibitors and see what’s new in home décor. Guest speakers like Clint Harp from Fixer Upper will also be in attendance.
Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia
When: Through Sunday on select days
Cost: $13
What: Center City Restaurant Week
Indulge in a three-course dinner at a fixed rate at more than 80 restaurants.
Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia
When: Sunday through Jan. 25
Cost: $35
What: Winter at Dilworth Park
In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
When: Through Feb. 24, 2019
Cost: Free to explore
What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.
Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: Through March 3, from 1 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday
Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals