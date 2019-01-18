Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Philly Home Show Final Weekend

    This weekend is the last weekend to stop by the Philly Home Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Clint Harp from Fixer Upper spoke to NBC10's Lucy Bustamante about manageable woodwork projects. Tickets are discounted if you purchase them online using the promo code SNOW. (Published Friday, Jan. 18, 2019)

    Whether it’s a weekend of service, a winter festival, home show or restaurant week, this area is full of winter fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Jan. 18 to 20, in Philly and down the Shore.

    Jan. 18-20

    What: Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend and Day of Service

    Spend the long weekend giving back to the community.

    Where: Various locations

    When: Friday through Monday

    Cost: Free

    What: New Hope-Lambertville Winter Festival

    This annual, nine-day event helps to raise funds for the community. This year’s events include a Revolutionary-themed pub crawl, chili cook off, walking tours, food tours and kid friendly shows.

    Where: Various locations

    When: Saturday through Jan. 27

    Cost: Various

    What: All-Stars of Hip Hop

    This concert line-up includes Naughty by Nature, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and many more.

    Where: Boardwalk Hall Arena, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

    When: Sunday, from 7 to 11 p.m.

    Cost: Varies

    What: Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens

    Stroll through the indoor gardens and witness the beauty of the rarest of flowers.

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: Saturday through March 24

    Cost: Varies

    What: Philly Home Show

    Check out the hundreds of home exhibitors and see what’s new in home décor. Guest speakers like Clint Harp from Fixer Upper will also be in attendance.

    Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sunday on select days

    Cost: $13

    What: Center City Restaurant Week

    Indulge in a three-course dinner at a fixed rate at more than 80 restaurants.

    Where: Various restaurants in Philadelphia

    When: Sunday through Jan. 25

    Cost: $35

    What: Winter at Dilworth Park

    In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!

    Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Through Feb. 24, 2019

    Cost: Free to explore

    What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

    When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

    Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

    When: Through March 3, from 1 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday

    Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices