Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it's New Year's Eve fireworks, a basketball tournament, holiday light show or Mummers Parade, this area is full of holiday fun every weekend. We've found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this long weekend, Dec. 28-Jan. 1, in Philly and down the shore.

What: Holiday Light Show

Watch the more 100 Christmas trees magically float and light up along the lake while listening to holiday classics.

Where: Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville, NJ

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the website here.

What: Boardwalk Basketball Classic

This co-ed basketball tournament is the largest holiday tournament in the country.

Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ

When: through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Visit the website here.

What: SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront

Philadelphia's New Year's Eve fireworks can be seen across the city. There are two shows that evening so all ages can enjoy.

Where: Penn's Landing

When: Monday at 6 p.m. and midnight

Cost: Free

Visit the website here.

What: First Night

Celebrate the New Year with live entertainment and fireworks at midnight.

Where: Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ

When: Monday from 5 p.m. to midnight

Cost: $20

Visit the website here.

What: Mummers Parade

Grab a spot along Board Street and watch the extravagant mummers costumes and music parade by on New Year's Day.

Where: Broad Street in Philadelphia

When: Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the website here.

What: Philly Holiday Festival

The holiday season fun kicks off this weekend with classic holiday attractions held throughout the city.

Where: Various locations

When: through Tuesday

Cost: Varies

Visit the website here.

What: Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum

This model train set is not to be missed with 12 rail lines, seven loops and tunnels, two cable cars and nine bridges, all lit up for the holidays. All aboard!

Where: Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, 100 E. Northwestern Avenue, Pa.

When: through Monday

Cost: Free with admission

Visit the website here.

What: Macy's Christmas Light Show

This free show of dancing lights and music in the Grand Court of the historic Wanamaker building (now Macy's) has been a holiday favorite for years.

Where: Macy's, 1300 Market Street, Philadelphia

When: through Monday

Cost: Free

Visit the website here.

What: Comcast Holiday Spectacular

This holiday tradition continues in the lobby of the Comcast Center with the super high-resolution LED holiday display. Watch the Pennsylvania Ballet's The Nutcracker, a sleigh ride through the city and enjoy a sing-along.

Where: Comcast Center, 1701 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia

When: through Tuesday

Cost: Free

Visit the website here.

What: Christmas in Peddler's Village

This holiday fest kicks off when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Enjoy festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities throughout the season.

Where: Peddler's Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

When: through Jan. 5

Cost: Free

Visit the website here.

What: A Longwood Christmas

Thousands of poinsettias, Christmas trees, flowers and lights fill the indoor garden for the holidays. Seasonal music and the fountain dance outdoors is not to be missed either!

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through Jan. 6

Cost: Varies

Visit the website here.

What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: through March 3, from 1 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday

Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

Visit the website here.

What: Winter at Dilworth Park

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: through Feb. 24

Cost: Free to explore

Visit the website here.