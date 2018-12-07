Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend: Dec. 7-9

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a Christmas parade, festive house tour, light show or breakfast with Santa, this area is full of holiday fun every weekend. We’ve found the top - and affordable - choices of what to do this weekend, Dec. 7 to 9, in Philly and down the shore.
Friday, Dec. 7
What:Christmas Parade
Celebrate Christmas and wave to Santa at this parade that runs along Asbury Avenue between 6 and 11th streets.
Where: Downtown Ocean City, New Jersey
When: Friday at 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade
Floats, fire trucks and Santa will parade through Wildwood to the tree lighting at Byrne Plaza.
Where: Wildwood, New Jersey
When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. Tree lighting is at 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:The Wildwood Christmas on the Plaza
Kick off the holidays at this craft bazaar featuring live music, fire pits, ice skating and food.
Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood, New Jersey
When: Friday, from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What:Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
Remember the day that will live in infamy at this commemorative ceremony.
Where: St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., North Wildwood, New Jersey
When: Friday at noon
Cost: Free
Saturday, Dec. 8
What:Army-Navy Football Game
The most competitive rivalry continues on the football field, here in Philadelphia. Get in on the action early at ESPN's College GameDay, taking place ahead of kickoff at XFINITY Live!
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
When: Saturday at 3 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What:Independence Seaport Museum’s Parade of Lights
Watch the boats decorated with holiday lights and more float down the Delaware River during this water parade.
Where: Penns Landing or Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: Saturday, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. (the parade is at 5:30 p.m.)
Cost: Free to watch the parade
What:Chestnut Hill Christmas Holiday House Tour
Tour five of Chestnut Hills' most historic houses when they are fully decorated for the holidays.
Where: Various locations in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia
When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $50
What:45th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tour
Take this self-guided tour of homes, inns, hotels, churches and more all decorated for the holiday season in Cape May. There will be strolling musicians, caroling and holiday treats.
Where: Downtown Cape May
When: Saturday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $35
What:Breakfast with Santa
Enjoy pancakes with the big guy in the red suit! There will be songs, story time and Santa, of course. Pre-registration is required and seating is limited.
Where: Garden State Discovery Museum, 2040 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20
What:Pinch the Grynch Boardwalk 5K Run
This holiday boardwalk 5K run and 1-mile walk is for all ages.
Where: Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, New Jersey
When: Saturday at 9 a.m. rain or shine
Cost: $30 to run or $15 along with a donated unwrapped toy
What:Wildwoods Family Holiday Celebration
Stroll this celebration for holiday-themed crafts, photos with Santa, live music and more.
Where: Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, New Jersey
When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
What:Holiday Stroll
Holiday discounts and deals await in the shops in downtown Sea Isle.
Where: Downtown Sea Isle City, New Jersey
When: Saturday
Cost: Free
All Month Long
What:Philly Holiday Festival
The holiday season fun kicks off this weekend with classic holiday attractions held throughout the city.
Where: Various locations
When: Friday through Jan. 1
Cost: Varies
What:Winter at Dilworth Park
In the shadow of Philadelphia City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside. A light show projected onto city hall can also be seen at night.
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Feb. 24, 2019
Cost: Free to explore
What:Christmas in Peddler’s Village
This holiday fest kicks off when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Enjoy festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities throughout the season.
Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope
When: Friday through Jan. 5
Cost: Free
What:Christmas Village in Philadelphia
Experience this authentic open-air European Christmas Market right in Philadelphia. There are more than 80 vendors selling crafts, clothing, food and more.
Where: Love Park, 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia
When: Now through Dec. 24
Cost: Free to attend
What: Comcast Holiday Spectacular
This holiday tradition continues in the lobby of the Comcast Center with the super high-resolution LED holiday display. Watch the Pennsylvania Ballet’s "The Nutcracker," a sleigh ride through the city and enjoy a sing-along.
Where: Comcast Center, 1701 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia
When: Now through Jan. 1
Cost: Free
What:A Longwood Christmas
Thousands of poinsettias, Christmas trees, flowers and lights fill the indoor garden for the holidays. Seasonal music and the fountain dance outdoors is not to be missed either.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
When: Now through Jan. 6
Cost: Varies
What:Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum
This model train set is not to be missed with 12 rail lines, seven loops and tunnels, two cable cars and nine bridges, all lit up for the holidays. All aboard!
Where: Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, 100 E. Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Now through Dec. 31
Cost: Free with admission
What: Macy’s Christmas Light Show
This free show of dancing lights and music in the grand court of the historic Wanamaker Building, now Macy’s, has been a holiday favorite for years.
Where: Macy’s, 1300 Market Street, Philadelphia
When: Now through Dec. 31
Cost: Free
What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.
Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: Now through March 3
Monday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday 1 p.m. to Satuday 1 a.m.
Saturday 11 a.m. to Sunday 1 a.m.
Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals