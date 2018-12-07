Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend: Dec. 7-9

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a Christmas parade, festive house tour, light show or breakfast with Santa, this area is full of holiday fun every weekend. We’ve found the top - and affordable - choices of what to do this weekend, Dec. 7 to 9, in Philly and down the shore.

Friday, Dec. 7

What:Christmas Parade

Celebrate Christmas and wave to Santa at this parade that runs along Asbury Avenue between 6 and 11th streets.

Where: Downtown Ocean City, New Jersey

When: Friday at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade

Floats, fire trucks and Santa will parade through Wildwood to the tree lighting at Byrne Plaza.

Where: Wildwood, New Jersey

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. Tree lighting is at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:The Wildwood Christmas on the Plaza

Kick off the holidays at this craft bazaar featuring live music, fire pits, ice skating and food.

Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood, New Jersey

When: Friday, from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

What:Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

Remember the day that will live in infamy at this commemorative ceremony.

Where: St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., North Wildwood, New Jersey

When: Friday at noon

Cost: Free

Saturday, Dec. 8

What:Army-Navy Football Game

The most competitive rivalry continues on the football field, here in Philadelphia. Get in on the action early at ESPN's College GameDay, taking place ahead of kickoff at XFINITY Live!

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

When: Saturday at 3 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What:Independence Seaport Museum’s Parade of Lights

Watch the boats decorated with holiday lights and more float down the Delaware River during this water parade.

Where: Penns Landing or Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: Saturday, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. (the parade is at 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: Free to watch the parade

What:Chestnut Hill Christmas Holiday House Tour

Tour five of Chestnut Hills' most historic houses when they are fully decorated for the holidays.

Where: Various locations in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia

When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $50

What:45th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tour

Take this self-guided tour of homes, inns, hotels, churches and more all decorated for the holiday season in Cape May. There will be strolling musicians, caroling and holiday treats.

Where: Downtown Cape May

When: Saturday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $35

What:Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy pancakes with the big guy in the red suit! There will be songs, story time and Santa, of course. Pre-registration is required and seating is limited.

Where: Garden State Discovery Museum, 2040 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20

What:Pinch the Grynch Boardwalk 5K Run

This holiday boardwalk 5K run and 1-mile walk is for all ages.

Where: Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, New Jersey

When: Saturday at 9 a.m. rain or shine

Cost: $30 to run or $15 along with a donated unwrapped toy

What:Wildwoods Family Holiday Celebration

Stroll this celebration for holiday-themed crafts, photos with Santa, live music and more.

Where: Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, New Jersey

When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

What:Holiday Stroll

Holiday discounts and deals await in the shops in downtown Sea Isle.

Where: Downtown Sea Isle City, New Jersey

When: Saturday

Cost: Free

All Month Long

What:Philly Holiday Festival

The holiday season fun kicks off this weekend with classic holiday attractions held throughout the city.

Where: Various locations

When: Friday through Jan. 1

Cost: Varies

What:Winter at Dilworth Park

In the shadow of Philadelphia City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside. A light show projected onto city hall can also be seen at night.

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday through Feb. 24, 2019

Cost: Free to explore

What:Christmas in Peddler’s Village

This holiday fest kicks off when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Enjoy festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities throughout the season.

Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

When: Friday through Jan. 5

Cost: Free

What:Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Experience this authentic open-air European Christmas Market right in Philadelphia. There are more than 80 vendors selling crafts, clothing, food and more.

Where: Love Park, 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia

When: Now through Dec. 24

Cost: Free to attend

What: Comcast Holiday Spectacular

This holiday tradition continues in the lobby of the Comcast Center with the super high-resolution LED holiday display. Watch the Pennsylvania Ballet’s "The Nutcracker," a sleigh ride through the city and enjoy a sing-along.

Where: Comcast Center, 1701 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia

When: Now through Jan. 1

Cost: Free

What:A Longwood Christmas

Thousands of poinsettias, Christmas trees, flowers and lights fill the indoor garden for the holidays. Seasonal music and the fountain dance outdoors is not to be missed either.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

When: Now through Jan. 6

Cost: Varies

What:Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum

This model train set is not to be missed with 12 rail lines, seven loops and tunnels, two cable cars and nine bridges, all lit up for the holidays. All aboard!

Where: Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, 100 E. Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Now through Dec. 31

Cost: Free with admission

What: Macy’s Christmas Light Show

This free show of dancing lights and music in the grand court of the historic Wanamaker Building, now Macy’s, has been a holiday favorite for years.

Where: Macy’s, 1300 Market Street, Philadelphia

When: Now through Dec. 31

Cost: Free

What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: Now through March 3

Monday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday 1 p.m. to Satuday 1 a.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to Sunday 1 a.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals