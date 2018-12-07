Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend: Dec. 7-9 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend: Dec. 7-9

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago

    The annual Army Navy game takes place Saturday, Dec. 8 at Lincoln Financial Field.

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a Christmas parade, festive house tour, light show or breakfast with Santa, this area is full of holiday fun every weekend. We’ve found the top - and affordable - choices of what to do this weekend, Dec. 7 to 9, in Philly and down the shore.

    Friday, Dec. 7

    What:Christmas Parade
    Celebrate Christmas and wave to Santa at this parade that runs along Asbury Avenue between 6 and 11th streets.
    Where: Downtown Ocean City, New Jersey
    When: Friday at 6 p.m.
    Cost: Free

    What: Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade
    Floats, fire trucks and Santa will parade through Wildwood to the tree lighting at Byrne Plaza.
    Where: Wildwood, New Jersey
    When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. Tree lighting is at 7:30 p.m.
    Cost: Free

    What:The Wildwood Christmas on the Plaza
    Kick off the holidays at this craft bazaar featuring live music, fire pits, ice skating and food.
    Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood, New Jersey
    When: Friday, from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Cost: Free to attend

    What:Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
    Remember the day that will live in infamy at this commemorative ceremony.
    Where: St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., North Wildwood, New Jersey
    When: Friday at noon
    Cost: Free

    Saturday, Dec. 8

    What:Army-Navy Football Game
    The most competitive rivalry continues on the football field, here in Philadelphia. Get in on the action early at ESPN's College GameDay, taking place ahead of kickoff at XFINITY Live!
    Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
    When: Saturday at 3 p.m.
    Cost: Varies

    What:Independence Seaport Museum’s Parade of Lights
    Watch the boats decorated with holiday lights and more float down the Delaware River during this water parade.
    Where: Penns Landing or Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
    When: Saturday, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. (the parade is at 5:30 p.m.)
    Cost: Free to watch the parade

    What:Chestnut Hill Christmas Holiday House Tour
    Tour five of Chestnut Hills' most historic houses when they are fully decorated for the holidays.
    Where: Various locations in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia
    When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Cost: $50

    What:45th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tour
    Take this self-guided tour of homes, inns, hotels, churches and more all decorated for the holiday season in Cape May. There will be strolling musicians, caroling and holiday treats.
    Where: Downtown Cape May
    When: Saturday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
    Cost: $35

    What:Breakfast with Santa
    Enjoy pancakes with the big guy in the red suit! There will be songs, story time and Santa, of course. Pre-registration is required and seating is limited.
    Where: Garden State Discovery Museum, 2040 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
    When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Cost: $20

    What:Pinch the Grynch Boardwalk 5K Run
    This holiday boardwalk 5K run and 1-mile walk is for all ages.
    Where: Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, New Jersey
    When: Saturday at 9 a.m. rain or shine
    Cost: $30 to run or $15 along with a donated unwrapped toy

    What:Wildwoods Family Holiday Celebration
    Stroll this celebration for holiday-themed crafts, photos with Santa, live music and more.
    Where: Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, New Jersey
    When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Cost: Free admission

    What:Holiday Stroll
    Holiday discounts and deals await in the shops in downtown Sea Isle.
    Where: Downtown Sea Isle City, New Jersey
    When: Saturday
    Cost: Free

    All Month Long

    What:Philly Holiday Festival
    The holiday season fun kicks off this weekend with classic holiday attractions held throughout the city.
    Where: Various locations
    When: Friday through Jan. 1
    Cost: Varies

    What:Winter at Dilworth Park
    In the shadow of Philadelphia City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside. A light show projected onto city hall can also be seen at night.
    Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
    When: Friday through Feb. 24, 2019
    Cost: Free to explore

    What:Christmas in Peddler’s Village
    This holiday fest kicks off when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Enjoy festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities throughout the season.
    Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope
    When: Friday through Jan. 5
    Cost: Free

    What:Christmas Village in Philadelphia
    Experience this authentic open-air European Christmas Market right in Philadelphia. There are more than 80 vendors selling crafts, clothing, food and more.
    Where: Love Park, 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia
    When: Now through Dec. 24
    Cost: Free to attend

    What: Comcast Holiday Spectacular
    This holiday tradition continues in the lobby of the Comcast Center with the super high-resolution LED holiday display. Watch the Pennsylvania Ballet’s "The Nutcracker," a sleigh ride through the city and enjoy a sing-along.
    Where: Comcast Center, 1701 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia
    When: Now through Jan. 1
    Cost: Free

    What:A Longwood Christmas
    Thousands of poinsettias, Christmas trees, flowers and lights fill the indoor garden for the holidays. Seasonal music and the fountain dance outdoors is not to be missed either.
    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
    When: Now through Jan. 6
    Cost: Varies

    What:Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum
    This model train set is not to be missed with 12 rail lines, seven loops and tunnels, two cable cars and nine bridges, all lit up for the holidays. All aboard!
    Where: Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, 100 E. Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia
    When: Now through Dec. 31
    Cost: Free with admission

    What: Macy’s Christmas Light Show
    This free show of dancing lights and music in the grand court of the historic Wanamaker Building, now Macy’s, has been a holiday favorite for years.
    Where: Macy’s, 1300 Market Street, Philadelphia
    When: Now through Dec. 31
    Cost: Free

    What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
    When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.
    Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
    When: Now through March 3

    Monday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    Friday 1 p.m. to Satuday 1 a.m.
    Saturday 11 a.m. to Sunday 1 a.m. 
    Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

    Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

      

