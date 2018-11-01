Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

Apple Festival is taking over Peddler's Village this weekend.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a craft show, beer festival, chrysanthemum festival or a Sherlock Holmes weekend, this area is full of fall fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 2-4, in Philly and down the shore.

What:Cape May Restaurant Week

Enjoy a three-course meal for a set price at a variety of participating restaurants in Cape May.

Where: Various restaurants

When: Thursday through Sunday

Cost: $35

What:Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show

This juried art show features a variety of handmade goods including furniture, clothing, jewelry, painting and glass works.

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Starts at $20

What:The Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival

Celebrate fall with pumpkin beers, fall lagers, apple bobbing, pie eating and live music and more.

Where: Hawthorne’s Beer Cafe, 738 S. 11the Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday

What:Peddler’s Village Apple Festival

This two-day festival features all things apples from apple pies, to apple cider, live music, shopping, kids activities and more.

Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Terror Behind the Walls

One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times

Cost: Varies

What:Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens

Witness more than 17,000 colorful chrysanthemums transform Longwood.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

When: through Nov. 18

Cost: Free with Gardens Admission

What:Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival

This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.

Where: Various locations

When: Saturday through Nov. 18

Cost: Varies

What:Sherlock Holmes Weekend

Spend the weekend solving clues to the mystery and the grand prize winner will receive $250.

Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington Street, Cape May NJ

When: Friday through Sunday 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Weekend packages available

What:The Atlantic City Tattoo Expo

The East Coast’s longest running tattoo expo features the country’s most-talented tattoo artists. Attendees can get tattooed by a variety of artists, enter tattoo contests and shop. There will be lots of live entertainment and games as well.

Where: Bally’s Hotel and Casino,

When: Friday, from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $20

What:Ghoul Spring Village

Hear true stories of New Jersey’s infamous legends like the Jersey Devil on a guided, lantern-lite tour. There will be live music, food and more.

Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ

When: Friday and Saturday, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $25 advance ticket sales only

What: Fall Crafts and Collectibles Show

Browse the wide variety of vendors selling handmade crafts, seasonal decorations, gift ideas and more.

Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $2