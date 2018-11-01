Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a craft show, beer festival, chrysanthemum festival or a Sherlock Holmes weekend, this area is full of fall fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 2-4, in Philly and down the shore.
Enjoy a three-course meal for a set price at a variety of participating restaurants in Cape May.
Where: Various restaurants
When: Thursday through Sunday
Cost: $35
-
What:Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show
This juried art show features a variety of handmade goods including furniture, clothing, jewelry, painting and glass works.
Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Starts at $20
-
What:The Great Harvest Cider and Beer Festival
Celebrate fall with pumpkin beers, fall lagers, apple bobbing, pie eating and live music and more.
Where: Hawthorne’s Beer Cafe, 738 S. 11the Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday
What:Peddler’s Village Apple Festival
This two-day festival features all things apples from apple pies, to apple cider, live music, shopping, kids activities and more.
Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies
-
What:Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens
Witness more than 17,000 colorful chrysanthemums transform Longwood.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square
When: through Nov. 18
Cost: Free with Gardens Admission
-
What:Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival
This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.
Where: Various locations
When: Saturday through Nov. 18
Cost: Varies
-
Spend the weekend solving clues to the mystery and the grand prize winner will receive $250.
Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington Street, Cape May NJ
When: Friday through Sunday 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Cost: Weekend packages available
-
What:The Atlantic City Tattoo Expo
The East Coast’s longest running tattoo expo features the country’s most-talented tattoo artists. Attendees can get tattooed by a variety of artists, enter tattoo contests and shop. There will be lots of live entertainment and games as well.
Where: Bally’s Hotel and Casino,
When: Friday, from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Tickets start at $20
-
What:Ghoul Spring Village
Hear true stories of New Jersey’s infamous legends like the Jersey Devil on a guided, lantern-lite tour. There will be live music, food and more.
Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ
When: Friday and Saturday, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Cost: $25 advance ticket sales only
-
What: Fall Crafts and Collectibles Show
Browse the wide variety of vendors selling handmade crafts, seasonal decorations, gift ideas and more.
Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ
When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $2