Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

By Courtney Elko

Published 12 minutes ago

    Jeff Fusco

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a Parkway celebration, ghost tour, haunted house, wine festival or trick-or-treating, this area is full of fall fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 26-28, in Philly and down the shore.

     

    Oct. 26-28

    What:Parkway 100 Celebration

    The grand finale of this year-long celebration of the debut of the Parkway will kick off with the cutting of the centennial cake. Live music, performances, food trucks and more will then line the parkway for all to enjoy.

    Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

    When: Friday from 5 to 10 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Salem County Historical Society’s Ghost Tour

    Take a lantern-guided ghost tour and hear spooky tales of Salem City.

    Where: 83 Market Street, Salem NJ

    When: Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

     

    What:Downtown Wildwood Halloween Movie and Treats

    Bring your blankets and chairs and watch a movie under the stars. Children under 12 will receive a free bag of treats.

    Where: Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market lot, 3501 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood NJ

    When: Friday at 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Victorian Weekend Crafts and Collectibles Show

    Check out these crafters and collectibles and see what is for sale.

    Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

    When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Downtown Wildwood Saturday Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market

    Visit this farmer’s market for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and more.

    Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ

    When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free parking

     

    What: Haunted Circus Mansion

    This 100-year-old property has been transformed into a haunted circus. Stroll the path and beware of what could pop out for a scare. Families will also enjoy games, contests and pay-as-you-go food.

    Where: Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, 6452 Greene Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

    Cost: Adults $10 and children $5

     

    What: Philadelphia Film Festival

    Enjoy 11 days and more than 100 films at this annual festival that showcases a variety of filmmakers.

    Where: Various locations

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: $15

     

    What:South Street PumpkinFest

    The whole family will enjoy this street festival with live music, fall foods, a straw bale maze, circus performances, hayrides, face painting and more. Children 12 and under can also enjoy trick-or-treating along South Street

    Where: South Street Headhouse District, 200 Pine Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: North Wildwood Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Block Party

    Bring your vehicle decorated for Halloween and the kids will trick-or-treat at each vehicle. Prizes awarded for best decorated vehicle.

    Where: Municipal lot, Olde NJ Ave., 2nd and Walnut Ave., North Wildwood, NJ

    When: Saturday at 5 to 7 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: East Passyunk Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday

    Live music, crafts and fall activities for the kids will fill this annual festival. Dogs are welcome too! There will be pumpkin decorating, costume contests, a scarecrow scavenger hunt, trick or treating, story time and more.

    Where: East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Terror Behind the Walls

    One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

    Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

    When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times

    Cost: Varies

     

    What:Greater Wildwood Elks Halloween Haunted House

    Walk through this haunted house and receive lots of treats.

    Where: Elks Lodge, 109 W. 1st Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ

    When: Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: North American Sea Glass Festival

    A variety of sea glass artisans from around the country will display their works.

    Where: The Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk Avenue, Wildwood, NJ

    When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

     

    What:LGBT History Month

    Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.

    Where: Varies locations

    When: October

     

    What:The GLOW: A Jack O’Lantern Experience

    More than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate the trail through the park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.

    Where: The GLOW, West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: $23 for adults

     

    What: Head of the Schuylkill Regatta

    Line the Schuylkill River and cheer on the athletes of all skill levels rowing in the 2.5-mile race.

    Where: Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Drive, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday and Sunday

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Sherlock Holmes Weekend

    Spend the weekend solving clues to the mystery and the grand prize winner will receive $250.

    Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington Street, Cape May NJ

    When: Friday through Sunday 7:30 to 10 p.m.

    Cost: Weekend packages available

     

    What:Mural Arts Month

    Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.

    Where: Varies locations

    When: October

     

    What:Wildwood Halloween Spooktacular

    This family-friendly event offers pumpkin painting, a hay maze, live entertainment, trick or treating and more.

    Where: Fox Park, Ocean Avenue, Wildwood NJ

    When: Saturday

    Cost: Free

    What:Chocolate Lovers Feast

    Seven plated chocolate desserts! Need we say more!

    Where: Blue Rose Inn, 653 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

    When: Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

    Cost: $40

     

    What:Halloween Wine Event

    Wine by the glass or by the bottle, sangria, slushies, live music and more will be available at this wine event. Bring your own food for a picnic or purchase from one of the vendors. Halloween costumes are optional but fun!

    Where: Natali Vineyards, 221 N. Delsea Dr., Rt. 47N, Cape May Court House, NJ

    When: Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free admission

     

    What:Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens

    Witness more than 17,000 colorful chrysanthemums transform Longwood.

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

    When: through Nov. 18

    Cost: Free with Gardens Admission

      

