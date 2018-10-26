Things to Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a Parkway celebration, ghost tour, haunted house, wine festival or trick-or-treating, this area is full of fall fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 26-28, in Philly and down the shore.

Oct. 26-28

What:Parkway 100 Celebration

The grand finale of this year-long celebration of the debut of the Parkway will kick off with the cutting of the centennial cake. Live music, performances, food trucks and more will then line the parkway for all to enjoy.

Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

When: Friday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Salem County Historical Society’s Ghost Tour

Take a lantern-guided ghost tour and hear spooky tales of Salem City.

Where: 83 Market Street, Salem NJ

When: Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

What:Downtown Wildwood Halloween Movie and Treats

Bring your blankets and chairs and watch a movie under the stars. Children under 12 will receive a free bag of treats.

Where: Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market lot, 3501 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood NJ

When: Friday at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Victorian Weekend Crafts and Collectibles Show

Check out these crafters and collectibles and see what is for sale.

Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Downtown Wildwood Saturday Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market

Visit this farmer’s market for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and more.

Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free parking

What: Haunted Circus Mansion

This 100-year-old property has been transformed into a haunted circus. Stroll the path and beware of what could pop out for a scare. Families will also enjoy games, contests and pay-as-you-go food.

Where: Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, 6452 Greene Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

Cost: Adults $10 and children $5

What: Philadelphia Film Festival

Enjoy 11 days and more than 100 films at this annual festival that showcases a variety of filmmakers.

Where: Various locations

When: through Sunday

Cost: $15

What:South Street PumpkinFest

The whole family will enjoy this street festival with live music, fall foods, a straw bale maze, circus performances, hayrides, face painting and more. Children 12 and under can also enjoy trick-or-treating along South Street

Where: South Street Headhouse District, 200 Pine Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: North Wildwood Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Block Party

Bring your vehicle decorated for Halloween and the kids will trick-or-treat at each vehicle. Prizes awarded for best decorated vehicle.

Where: Municipal lot, Olde NJ Ave., 2nd and Walnut Ave., North Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday at 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: East Passyunk Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday

Live music, crafts and fall activities for the kids will fill this annual festival. Dogs are welcome too! There will be pumpkin decorating, costume contests, a scarecrow scavenger hunt, trick or treating, story time and more.

Where: East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Terror Behind the Walls

One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times

Cost: Varies

What:Greater Wildwood Elks Halloween Haunted House

Walk through this haunted house and receive lots of treats.

Where: Elks Lodge, 109 W. 1st Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: North American Sea Glass Festival

A variety of sea glass artisans from around the country will display their works.

Where: The Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk Avenue, Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What:LGBT History Month

Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.

Where: Varies locations

When: October

What:The GLOW: A Jack O’Lantern Experience

More than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate the trail through the park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.

Where: The GLOW, West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

When: through Sunday

Cost: $23 for adults

What: Head of the Schuylkill Regatta

Line the Schuylkill River and cheer on the athletes of all skill levels rowing in the 2.5-mile race.

Where: Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Drive, Philadelphia

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Free

What: Sherlock Holmes Weekend

Spend the weekend solving clues to the mystery and the grand prize winner will receive $250.

Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington Street, Cape May NJ

When: Friday through Sunday 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Weekend packages available

What:Mural Arts Month

Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.

Where: Varies locations

When: October

What:Wildwood Halloween Spooktacular

This family-friendly event offers pumpkin painting, a hay maze, live entertainment, trick or treating and more.

Where: Fox Park, Ocean Avenue, Wildwood NJ

When: Saturday

Cost: Free

What:Chocolate Lovers Feast

Seven plated chocolate desserts! Need we say more!

Where: Blue Rose Inn, 653 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

When: Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost: $40

What:Halloween Wine Event

Wine by the glass or by the bottle, sangria, slushies, live music and more will be available at this wine event. Bring your own food for a picnic or purchase from one of the vendors. Halloween costumes are optional but fun!

Where: Natali Vineyards, 221 N. Delsea Dr., Rt. 47N, Cape May Court House, NJ

When: Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

What:Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens

Witness more than 17,000 colorful chrysanthemums transform Longwood.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

When: through Nov. 18

Cost: Free with Gardens Admission