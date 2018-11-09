Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether you’re wrapping up your fall activities at Terror Behind the Walls or starting your Christmas extravaganzas at Peddler’s Village, this area is full of holiday fun. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 9 to 11, in Philly and down the shore.
What: Terror Behind the Walls
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies
What:Exit Zero Jazz Festival
This jazz fest is headlined by NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves and Marcus Miller, along with more than 40 other artists on several stages throughout Cape May.
Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ
When: Thursday through Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What: Philly Holiday Festival
The holiday season fun kicks off this weekend with classic attractions held throughout the city.
Where: Various locations
When: Friday through Jan. 1
Cost: Varies
What: Winter at Dilworth Park
In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, holiday market shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Feb. 24, 2019
Cost: Free to explore (skating is $5 for adults and $3 for children)
What: Christmas in Peddler’s Village
This holiday fest kicks off at 6:15 p.m. on the Grand Illumination Celebration Nov. 16, when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Throughout the rest of the season, Peddler's Village offers festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities.
Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope
When: Friday through Jan. 5
Cost: Free
What: Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival
This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.
Where: Various locations
When: Nov. 3 through Nov. 18
Cost: Varies
What: The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival
This week-long film festival will spotlight Asian-American experiences, narratives, and filmmakers through Philadelphia.
Where: Various locations in Chinatown and Center City
When: Thursday through Nov. 18
Cost: Varies
What: Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens
Witness more than 17,000 colorful chrysanthemums — the largest display in the United States — transform this brilliant Brandywine botanical garden.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square
When: through Nov. 18
Cost: Free with Gardens Admission (general admission during non-peak days is between $12 and $23)