Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether you’re wrapping up your fall activities at Terror Behind the Walls or starting your Christmas extravaganzas at Peddler’s Village, this area is full of holiday fun. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 9 to 11, in Philly and down the shore.

What: Terror Behind the Walls

One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times

Cost: Varies

What:Exit Zero Jazz Festival

This jazz fest is headlined by NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves and Marcus Miller, along with more than 40 other artists on several stages throughout Cape May.

Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ

When: Thursday through Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What: Philly Holiday Festival

The holiday season fun kicks off this weekend with classic attractions held throughout the city.

Where: Various locations

When: Friday through Jan. 1

Cost: Varies

What: Winter at Dilworth Park

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, holiday market shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday through Feb. 24, 2019

Cost: Free to explore (skating is $5 for adults and $3 for children)

What: Christmas in Peddler’s Village

This holiday fest kicks off at 6:15 p.m. on the Grand Illumination Celebration Nov. 16, when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Throughout the rest of the season, Peddler's Village offers festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities.

Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

When: Friday through Jan. 5

Cost: Free

What: Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival

This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.

Where: Various locations

When: Nov. 3 through Nov. 18

Cost: Varies

What: The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

This week-long film festival will spotlight Asian-American experiences, narratives, and filmmakers through Philadelphia.

Where: Various locations in Chinatown and Center City

When: Thursday through Nov. 18

Cost: Varies

What: Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens

Witness more than 17,000 colorful chrysanthemums — the largest display in the United States — transform this brilliant Brandywine botanical garden.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

When: through Nov. 18

Cost: Free with Gardens Admission (general admission during non-peak days is between $12 and $23)