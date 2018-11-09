Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend: Jazz and Film - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend: Jazz and Film

As Terror Behind the Walls wraps up Halloween, Dilworth Park ice skating and Peddler's Village illuminations remind us that more holidays are just around the corner.

By Courtney Elko

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Things to Do in and Around Philly This Weekend: Jazz and Film
    A festive home in Peddler's Village, where a series of holiday celebrations kick off this weekend.

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether you’re wrapping up your fall activities at Terror Behind the Walls or  starting your Christmas extravaganzas at Peddler’s Village, this area is full of holiday fun. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 9 to 11, in Philly and down the shore.

    What: Terror Behind the Walls
    One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
    Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
    When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times
    Cost: Varies

    What:Exit Zero Jazz Festival
    This jazz fest is headlined by NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves and Marcus Miller, along with more than 40 other artists on several stages throughout Cape May.
    Where: Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ
    When: Thursday through Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
    Cost: Varies

    What: Philly Holiday Festival
    The holiday season fun kicks off this weekend with classic attractions held throughout the city.
    Where: Various locations
    When: Friday through Jan. 1
    Cost: Varies

    What: Winter at Dilworth Park
    In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, holiday market shopping and plenty of snacks and hot chocolate outside at Dilworth Park. Look for the light show projected onto City Hall at night, too!
    Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
    When: Friday through Feb. 24, 2019
    Cost: Free to explore (skating is $5 for adults and $3 for children)

    What: Christmas in Peddler’s Village
    This holiday fest kicks off at 6:15 p.m. on the Grand Illumination Celebration Nov. 16, when Santa turns on the holiday lights to officially begin the holiday season. Throughout the rest of the season, Peddler's Village offers festive holiday lights, food, visits with Santa and plenty of shopping opportunities.
    Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope
    When: Friday through Jan. 5
    Cost: Free

    What: Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival
    This annual event celebrates Jewish filmmakers and films about the Jewish experience. More than 30 films are featured this year.
    Where: Various locations
    When: Nov. 3 through Nov. 18
    Cost: Varies 

    What: The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival
    This week-long film festival will spotlight Asian-American experiences, narratives, and filmmakers through Philadelphia.
    Where: Various locations in Chinatown and Center City
    When: Thursday through Nov. 18
    Cost: Varies

    What: Chrysanthemum Festival at Longwood Gardens
    Witness more than 17,000 colorful chrysanthemums — the largest display in the United States — transform this brilliant Brandywine botanical garden.  
    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square
    When: through Nov. 18
    Cost: Free with Gardens Admission (general admission during non-peak days is between $12 and $23)

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices