Things To Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago

    A whole lot of chicken dancing, beer-drinking, family fun is happening at Oktoberfest in Big Bear for the 2018 season.

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s Oktoberfest, food fest, community day or National Coming Out Day, this area is full of fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 5-7, in Philly and down the shore.

    Oct. 5-7

    What:Center City District Restaurant Week

    Check out the city’s finest restaurants at fixed rate for three-course dinners or lunches.

    Where: Participating restaurants in Philadelphia

    When: through Friday

    Cost: $35 for three-course dinners

     

    What: Outdoor Movie Screenings in Philadelphia

    Bucket of Blood and Night of the Living Dead (double feature)

    Where: Betsy Ross House

    When: Friday at 7 p.m.

    Cost: $5 cost includes tour of house

     

    What:Downtown Wildwood Saturday Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market

    Visit this farmer’s market for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and more.

    Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ

    When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free parking

     

    What:LGBT History Month

    Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.

    Where: Varies locations

    When: October

     

    What:Mural Arts Month

    Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.

    Where: Varies locations

    When: October

     

    What:King of Prussia Beerfest Royale

    This multi-day beer festival hosts craft brewers from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and more. Taste their fall samples and enjoy some bite-sized eats as well from KOP-area eateries.

    Where: King of Prussia Mall, 160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia

    When: Thursday through Saturday, time varies based on ticket purchased

    Cost: Tickets start at $45 ($15 for non-drinkers)

     

    What: The GLOW: A Jack O’Lantern Experience

    More than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate the trail through the park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.

    Where: The GLOW, West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: through Oct. 28

    Cost: $23 for adults

     

    What: Haverford Township Day

    Enjoy food, arts and crafts, inflatable rides for kids, a parade, live music and more at this annual community event.

    Where: Darby Road, Havertown

    When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Oktoberfest at 23rd Street Armory

    The beer festivals continue with Bavarian food, craft beers, live music and more.

    Where: 23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23rd Street, Philadelphia

    When: Friday and Saturday

    Cost: Starts at $25

     

    What: Midtown Village Fall Festival

    Start Fall off right with food, drinks, games, live music, sidewalk sales and much more.

    Where: 13th and Chestnut streets, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    What: Roxtoberfest

    Oktoberfest rings true in Roxborough with food trucks, a beer garden, traditional German music and folk dancing and much more. The kids will love the pie-eating contest, face painting and the inflatable slide, too.

    Where: Ridge Avenue between Lyceum and Leverington avenues, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Italian Festival and Columbus Day Parade

    Enjoy the parade at 2 p.m. and then feast on food and enjoy live music at Kix McNutley’s

    Where: 63rd Street and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City

    When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:BRU Fall Festival

    Enjoy food, beer and live music at this outdoor festival

    Where: Outside BRU, 1300 block of Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Revolutionary Germantown Festival

    Enjoy food, drinks and live music at this festival but the main event will be the reenactment of the Battle of Germantown, the only military battle ever fought within Philadelphia city limits.

    Where: 6401 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Philadelphia Open Studio Tours

    Check out the studios of Philadelphia’s most talented artists. See what they are working on in a variety of mediums.

    Where: Various locations

    When: Saturday through Oct. 14

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival

    This street fair will feature live music, crafts, food, a pie eating contest and a kids’ corner with pumpkin painting and facing painting and bounce houses.

    Where: Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood

    When: Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest

    Celebrate Oktoberfest with roller coasters, beer, pretzels, live music and more German fun.

    Where: Morey’s Piers, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwoods

    When: Friday through Sunday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

     

    What:Philadelphia International Dragon Boat Festival

    Racers of all skill levels are welcome on the Schuylkill River for this annual race of Chinese dragon boats. Colorful boats, manned by teams, will paddle all day in different heats.

    Where: Schuylkill River Trail

    When: Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free to watch

     

    What:Philadelphia Outfest

    In honor of LGBT month this National Coming Out Day will celebrate the gay community. There will be drag shows, bar crawls, food, shopping, live music and more.

    Where: Gayborhood streets, 13th and Locust streets, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Old City Fest

    Stroll the streets closed to traffic and check out the crafts, shopping and food vendors.

    Where: Old City, N. 3rd and Arch streets, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: 38th Annual Media Food and Craft Festival

    Stroll downtown Media and taste all that the restaurants have to offer. You won’t leave hungry.

    Where: State Street, Media

    When: Sunday

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Avalon Seafood Festival

    Enjoy fresh seafood, a chowder contest, live music and more at this fish-filled festival.

    Where: 3001 Avalon Avenue, Avalon

    When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Hispanic Heritage Month

    Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.

    Where: Varies locations

    When: through Oct. 15

     

    What: Terror Behind the Walls

    One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

    Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

    When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times

    Cost: Varies

      

