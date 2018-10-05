Things To Do In and Around Philly This Weekend

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s Oktoberfest, food fest, community day or National Coming Out Day, this area is full of fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 5-7, in Philly and down the shore.
Oct. 5-7
What:Center City District Restaurant Week
Check out the city’s finest restaurants at fixed rate for three-course dinners or lunches.
Where: Participating restaurants in Philadelphia
When: through Friday
Cost: $35 for three-course dinners
What: Outdoor Movie Screenings in Philadelphia
Bucket of Blood and Night of the Living Dead (double feature)
Where: Betsy Ross House
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Cost: $5 cost includes tour of house
What:Downtown Wildwood Saturday Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market
Visit this farmer’s market for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and more.
Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ
When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free parking
What:LGBT History Month
Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.
Where: Varies locations
When: October
What:Mural Arts Month
Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.
Where: Varies locations
When: October
What:King of Prussia Beerfest Royale
This multi-day beer festival hosts craft brewers from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and more. Taste their fall samples and enjoy some bite-sized eats as well from KOP-area eateries.
Where: King of Prussia Mall, 160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia
When: Thursday through Saturday, time varies based on ticket purchased
Cost: Tickets start at $45 ($15 for non-drinkers)
What: The GLOW: A Jack O’Lantern Experience
More than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate the trail through the park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.
Where: The GLOW, West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Oct. 28
Cost: $23 for adults
What: Haverford Township Day
Enjoy food, arts and crafts, inflatable rides for kids, a parade, live music and more at this annual community event.
Where: Darby Road, Havertown
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Oktoberfest at 23rd Street Armory
The beer festivals continue with Bavarian food, craft beers, live music and more.
Where: 23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23rd Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday and Saturday
Cost: Starts at $25
What: Midtown Village Fall Festival
Start Fall off right with food, drinks, games, live music, sidewalk sales and much more.
Where: 13th and Chestnut streets, Philadelphia
When: Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Roxtoberfest
Oktoberfest rings true in Roxborough with food trucks, a beer garden, traditional German music and folk dancing and much more. The kids will love the pie-eating contest, face painting and the inflatable slide, too.
Where: Ridge Avenue between Lyceum and Leverington avenues, Philadelphia
When: Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Italian Festival and Columbus Day Parade
Enjoy the parade at 2 p.m. and then feast on food and enjoy live music at Kix McNutley’s
Where: 63rd Street and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City
When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:BRU Fall Festival
Enjoy food, beer and live music at this outdoor festival
Where: Outside BRU, 1300 block of Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:Revolutionary Germantown Festival
Enjoy food, drinks and live music at this festival but the main event will be the reenactment of the Battle of Germantown, the only military battle ever fought within Philadelphia city limits.
Where: 6401 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Philadelphia Open Studio Tours
Check out the studios of Philadelphia’s most talented artists. See what they are working on in a variety of mediums.
Where: Various locations
When: Saturday through Oct. 14
Cost: Free
What:Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival
This street fair will feature live music, crafts, food, a pie eating contest and a kids’ corner with pumpkin painting and facing painting and bounce houses.
Where: Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood
When: Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest
Celebrate Oktoberfest with roller coasters, beer, pretzels, live music and more German fun.
Where: Morey’s Piers, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwoods
When: Friday through Sunday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
What:Philadelphia International Dragon Boat Festival
Racers of all skill levels are welcome on the Schuylkill River for this annual race of Chinese dragon boats. Colorful boats, manned by teams, will paddle all day in different heats.
Where: Schuylkill River Trail
When: Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to watch
What:Philadelphia Outfest
In honor of LGBT month this National Coming Out Day will celebrate the gay community. There will be drag shows, bar crawls, food, shopping, live music and more.
Where: Gayborhood streets, 13th and Locust streets, Philadelphia
When: Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Old City Fest
Stroll the streets closed to traffic and check out the crafts, shopping and food vendors.
Where: Old City, N. 3rd and Arch streets, Philadelphia
When: Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: 38th Annual Media Food and Craft Festival
Stroll downtown Media and taste all that the restaurants have to offer. You won’t leave hungry.
Where: State Street, Media
When: Sunday
Cost: Free
Enjoy fresh seafood, a chowder contest, live music and more at this fish-filled festival.
Where: 3001 Avalon Avenue, Avalon
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Hispanic Heritage Month
Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.
Where: Varies locations
When: through Oct. 15
What: Terror Behind the Walls
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: through Nov. 10 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies