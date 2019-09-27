Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video repeatedly punching a 71-year-old recreation center employee in Hunting Park. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video viciously beating a 71-year-old man in order to steal his cellphone.

The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Hunting Park Recreation Center at 1000 West Hunting Park Avenue, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Friday. The suspect repeatedly punched the victim, an employee at the center, before making off with the $200 phone.

Surveillance video shows the attacker walk inside and begin to talk to the seated employee. The suspect then walks past the employee before turning around and delivering a sucker punch to the face.

With the employee still in his seat, the attacker continues the beating, delivering 16 punches before wrestling away the cellphone and running off.

The victim suffered minor contusions to his right eye, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male. He was last seen wearing a red hat and shorts and a white t-shirt, white sneakers and white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244. People can also submit anonymous tips by dialing 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847).