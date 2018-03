Before the Wildcats roar at the Final Four, Nova Nation is sending its men's basketball team off in style.

The Cats are set to board a bus as they leave for San Antonio around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event is like a pep rally outside the Davis Center on campus.

Watch the Wildcats head out of town live on this page.

The Wildcats will face off against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night, and a win there sends them on their way to a possible second national championship in three years.

Villanova Basketball to Get Quite the Sendoff