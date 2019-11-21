Police are searching for thieves who are stealing valuable catalytic converters from cars parked in lots in Warrington Township, Pennsylvania. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the details.

Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked in lots throughout Warrington Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

Investigators said the culprits recently stole the valuable car parts from a 2000 Honda Accord at the Edge Fitness Club on 100 Easton Road, a 2001 Honda Accord at the Doylestown Wellness Center on 847 Easton Road and another 2001 Honda Accord at the T Mobile at 1529 Main Street.

“It could be anywhere from $500 to $2500 depending on the make and model of the vehicle,” Rich Wark, the owner of Wark’s Liberty Station, told NBC10.

Wark said it can take less than a minute for thieves to get under cars and make off with the converter. He also said they often use the metal inside to sell at scrap yards.

“That’s what’s inside the converter,” Wark said. “That’s the valuable metal that changes your exhaust.

A vehicle will still run without a catalytic converter, but it won’t pass an emissions or inspection test.

Police are advising motorists in Warrington Township to only park in areas that are covered by a security camera or have a large amount of people around.

If you have any information on the thefts, please call Warrington Township Police at 215-343-3311.