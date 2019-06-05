The theater director at Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor is accused of having sex with a student. The arrest comes more than a month after a music teacher at the same school was accused of having sex with a student.

More than a month after a music teacher at a Main Line high school was charged with having sex with a student, the theater director at the same school is also accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Christopher Serpentine was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of institutional sexual assault. Investigators said Serpentine was involved in a sexual relationship with a student at Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania, between April and June of 2017. Serpentine was the school’s theater director and director of communications.

Investigators said Serpentine had sex with the student in his office as well as the loft behind the stage in the school’s auditorium. Their relationship continued after the teen graduated, according to police.

In May, the teen came forward to police and gave them an iPad showing messages between her and Serpentine discussing their relationship, investigators said.

Serpentine was taken into custody Wednesday and is currently out on bail. He is not allowed to return to the school.

Serpentine’s arrest came more than a month after Jeremiah Triplett, a music teacher at Archbishop Carroll, was arrested for allegedly having sex with a student and providing her and another student with marijuana edibles.

Investigators don’t believe the two cases are related. Triplett is also out on bail and not allowed to return to the school.