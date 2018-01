The Roots will perform Sunday night at the Linc when the Eagles take on the Vikings.

The Eagles won’t be the only Philadelphians cheered on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field when they take on the Vikings.

Philly natives The Roots will be performing during the halftime show and they're already showing some hometown pride.

The Eagles tweeted a video of the band doing its very own Eagles Fight Song Challenge.

Watch them sing "Fly Eagles Fly" below: