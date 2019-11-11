The New Penn Museum: Thousands of Years in the Making

Do you know how to read ancient Hieroglyphs? You can learn how at the new Penn Museum starting this weekend.

Be the first to see hundreds of never-before-seen artifacts and check out two new galleries, Africa and Mexico & Central America, arriving just in time for the museum's reopening.

The Penn Museum Opening Weekend Celebration will take place Nov. 16 and 17 and feature plenty to do for people of all ages. From learning to write hieroglyphics to listening to ancient tales and meeting the artists, here are some things to do this weekend at the grand opening:

Saturday, Nov. 16

10:30 a.m.: Maya AWAL Marimba Performance and Deer Dance

11:30 a.m.: Storytime with Keepers of the Culture

1:15 p.m.: Learn to Write Hieroglyphs

1:30 p.m.: Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble Interactive Performance

2:00 p.m.: Learn to Write Maya Glyphs

3:00 p.m.: Artifact Lab

There is also Maya Glyph and African Pattern stamping going on all day.

To get your tickets for opening day, visit Penn Museum's ticketing site.

Another tip, the University of Pennsylvania Health System announced that the Penn Museum is now part of its cultural passport program. That means patients of its health care facilities can receive free admission to the museum.