The Met Philadelphia will be rededicated on Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The building was once called the Metropolitan Opera House that was designed in 1908. It will now be used for live performances.

The Met Philadelphia is rising once again, bringing music back to North Broad Street.

The venue was originally built by Oscar Hammerstein in 1908 as the Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House. It would later be a movie house, church and ballroom over the years before undergoing its recent $56 million restoration under the stewardship of Live Nation.

The iconic venue has a legendary first performer in the redesigned space as Bob Dylan is set to take the stage Monday night.

Hammerstein’s son, Oscar Hammerstein IV, and his great grandson, Will, plan to join Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city dignitaries at an 11 a.m. Monday ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new concert venue (artists including John Legend, Meek Mill, Ween and Weezer are set to play in the coming days and months) is being hauled as “the crown jewel of North Broad Street’s renaissance. There are several other projects either underway or completed on the stretch of Broad street north of Spring Garden Street.