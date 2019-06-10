A city in Delaware might change the way you drink your favorite beverage. Tonight, Newark City Council is debating a possible ban on plastic straws. NBC10 Delaware Reporter Tim Furlong talked with residents and stopped by restaurants, that have already tried to cut down on their straw usage.

The Conservation Advisory Commission (CAC), which advises in the development, management and protection of natural resources and environmental issues, estimated that approximately 91,000 plastic straws are used daily throughout Newark, Delaware.

Members of CAC noted that other cities across the country have banned plastic straws, including Seattle, Miami Beach and San Francisco.

The group asked Newark city council to either ban straws outright or adopt a city-wide policy requiring restaurants to provide straws on a request-only basis. They also gave the council the option of phasing in the initiative over two years, starting with the request-only policy before moving to a ban.

Delaware residents and business owners spoke to NBC10 about the possible ban.

"I'm just used to this," Obi Maduka-ugwu, of Newark, told NBC10 as he held his cup with a plastic straw in it from Chipotle. "If you're going to take away this one, give me something better. If it's better for the environment to get this out of here, cool. I'll take it. But you gotta have a good replacement."

Tara Cain, a member of Plastic Free Delaware, argued that the straws are not good for the planet.

"I mean in an ideal world, plastic straws in general would just be gone," Cain said.

Cain told NBC10 she uses a refillable bottle. While she believes a plastic straw ban would be great, she also said a straws upon request plan would work as well.

The request plan has been used at Home Grown Cafe on Main Street in Newark, Delaware, for more than a year. Drinks at the Cafe are strawless unless you ask for one. The business has seen the usage of straws decrease under the policy.

Delaware recently approved a bill largely prohibiting retailers in the state from providing single-use carryout plastic bags to customers.