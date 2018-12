SugarHouse is getting ready for its big New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront at 6 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 31! We talk about the preparation with Emily Costa of SugarHouse.

Get ready for a New Year's Eve spectacular at Penn's Landing -- no matter what Mother Nature has in store.

The SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront will go off at 6 p.m. and midnight, rain or shine.

You can celebrate in person at Blue Cross River Rink Winterfest, SugarHouse Casino or any of the waterfront attractions.

Or watch the 6 p.m. fireworks live on NBC10 at 6 p.m. And you can stream them live on this story at 6 p.m.!

