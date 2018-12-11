Smoky Fire Clears Rittenhouse High-Rise

Residents fled their Rittenhouse Square homes overnight after a fire sent smoke through their luxury high-rise. A firefighter and three residents suffered injuries.

Three people suffered smoke inhalation in the fire that broke out on the 29th floor of The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square condos around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

People cleared the 32-story condo building fled out into the cold night after alarms blasted. Three residents suffered smoke inhalation and a firefighter seemed to be in good spirits as he was taken out of the building on a stretcher and treated at the hospital.

The nearby Rittenhouse Hotel opened up its lobby to about 100 residents while they waited to be let back into the building. The American Red Cross also assisted.

Firefighters cleared the scene and residents were let back in before daybreak.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

The Dorchester opened in 1963 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes along with a 24-hour doorman, fitness center, rooftop pool and other luxury amenities, according to its website.