National Weather Service investigators determine that a tornado left Wilkes-Barre Township businesses badly damaged late Wednesday. The storm flipped cars and downed power lines."I've never seen anything like this in my life, it's the first time this happened in our town," Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren said. "I don't know what to say, it's just a disaster."Here are some of photos of the damage caused by the high winds.