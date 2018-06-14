 Severe Storm Leaves Path of Destruction Across Wilkes-Barre - NBC 10 Philadelphia
BREAKING: 
Tornado Touched Down in Pennsylvania
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

Severe Storm Leaves Path of Destruction Across Wilkes-Barre

By Brendan Gee

National Weather Service investigators determine that a tornado left Wilkes-Barre Township businesses badly damaged late Wednesday. The storm flipped cars and downed power lines.

"I've never seen anything like this in my life, it's the first time this happened in our town," Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren said. "I don't know what to say, it's just a disaster."

Here are some of photos of the damage caused by the high winds.
