Parents often turn to "hot toy" lists for gift ideas ahead of Christmas shopping, but they may not always be the most reliable resource.

Hot Toys: Looking Beyond The Lists

What to Know We've compiled a list of when shopping centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Getting an early start on Black Friday shopping has become a Thanksgiving tradition for some Philadelphia-area families and an opportunity for malls and stores to jump start the holiday shopping season.

We’ve compiled a list of when malls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware open on Thanksgiving (some don’t) and Black Friday so you can plan out your shopping day.

Happy deal hunting.

Pennsylvania Shopping Centers

Exton Square: Nov. 28 - Closed, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fashion District: Nov. 28 - Noon to 6 p.m., Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

King of Prussia: Nov. 28 - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Mall: Nov. 28 - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Montgomery Mall: Nov. 28 - 5p.m. to 1 a.m., Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Neshaminy Mall: Nov. 28 - 6 p.m. to midnight, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Oxford Valley Mall: Nov. 28 - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Philadelphia Mills: Nov. 28 - 6 p.m. to midnight, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets: Opens at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 and stays open until 10 p.m. on Nov. 29

Plymouth Meeting Mall: Nov. 28 - Closed, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shops at Liberty Place: Nov. 28 - Closed, Nov. 29 - 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m

Springfield Mall: Nov. 28 - Closed, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Willow Grove Park Mall: Nov. 28 from 6 p.m. to midnight, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New Jersey Malls

Cherry Hill Mall: Nov. 28 - 6 p.m. to midnight, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cumberland Mall: Nov. 28 - Closed, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Deptford Mall: Nov. 28 6 p.m. to midnight, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gloucester Premium Outlets: Opens at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 and stays open until 10 p.m. on Nov. 29

Hamilton Mall: Nov. 28: Macy's - 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Shoppers World - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 29: Mall - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Macy's/Shoppers World - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jackson Premium Outlets: Opens at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 and stays open until 10 p.m. on Nov. 29

Moorestown Mall: Nov. 28 - Closed, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Quaker Bridge Mall: Nov. 28 - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City: Nov. 28 - Closed, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Delaware Malls

Christiana Mall: Nov. 28 - 6 p.m. to midnight, Nov. 29 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dover Mall: Nov. 28 - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Nov. 29 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.