Texas Police Lip Sync Battles Go Nationwide - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Texas Police Lip Sync Battles Go Nationwide

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Texas Police Lip Sync Battles Go Nationwide
    San Angelo Police Department via Facebook
    Women of the San Angelo Police Department joined the #LipSyncChallenge with a video made during the officers' lunch hour and off-duty time.

    A lip sync battle between Texas police departments that began last month is spreading nationwide and racking up millions of video views.

    After appearing to begin in Central Texas, the challenges spread from one department to another until the eventually ended up going out of state.

    The videos show officers lip syncing various pop songs -- most from behind the wheel of a patrol car, but some involved more elaborate shoots such as the one published earlier this week by the Norfolk, Virginia Police Department.

    We've embedded a number of them below -- if we missed one, email us at newstips@nbcdfw.com and we'll get it added to the list.

    Arlington Police Department

     

    Aubrey Police Department

     

    Austin Police Department

     

     

     

    Bedford Police Department

     

    Brownsville Police Department

     

    Cedar Hill Police Department

     

    Cedar Park Police Department

     

    Corinth Police Department

    Corinth police did not allow their video to be embedded, but you can see it on Facebook by clicking here.

     

    Dallas Police Department

     

    Denton Police Department

     

    Farmers Branch Police Department

     

    Flower Mound Police Department

     

    Fort Worth Police Department

     

    Frisco Police Department

     

    Georgetown Police Department

     

    Grapevine Police Department

     

    Hickory Creek Police Department

     

    Hurst Police Department

     

    Irving Police Department

     

    Laredo Police Department

     

    Rowlett Police Department

     

    San Angelo Police Department

     

     
    San Antonio Police Department

     

    Sherman Police Department

     

    Southlake Police Department

     

    Sulfur Springs Police Department

     

     

     

    Weatherford Police Department

    Weatherford police did not allow their video to be embedded, but you can see it on Facebook by clicking here.

     

    Wylie Police Department

     

    Elsewhere

     

    Winchester, Virginia Police Department

     

    Norfolk, Virginia Police Department

     

    Owasso, Oklahoma Police Department

     

    Monroe, Georgia Police Deparment

     

    St Helens, Oregon Police Department

     

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices