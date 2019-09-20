Thursday’s ribbon-cutting is the start of a weekend of Grand Opening events at the 800,000-square-foot Fashion District in Center City. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has the story.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. The season of terror has begun with the start of the infamous Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary this weekend. The annual Irish heritage weekend and classic car shows are happening down the shore, along with University of Penn’s race for an Alzheimer’s cure.

The area is full of fall fun this weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Sept. 20 to 22, in Philly and New Jersey.

What: Terror Behind the Walls

One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times

Cost: Varies

Candytopia Opens at Philly's New Fashion District

NBC10's morning news crew checked out the new Instagram-able candy-themed art exhibit that opens Friday at Philly's new Fashion Disctrict. (Published 5 hours ago)

Philadelphia's Fashion District is now open in Philadelphia, bringing shopping back to Center City. To celebrate, the destination is hosting a weekend of fun from a happy hour to arts crawls to fashion shows to an Eagles tailgate party. Just don't lost in Candytopia.

Where: 901 Market Street, Philadelphia

When: Friday through Sunday

Cost: Most events free

Take a Sip as Fashion District's City Winery Opens

The grand opening of the Philadelphia's Fashion Distirct is all about shopping and places to eat but most of all entertainment. Check out an exclusive flrst look at City Winery. (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

A day of live music, seasonal activities, shopping and food on Main Street in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood. There is also a morning 5K fun run planned.

Where: Main Street Manayunk

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. for 5K, festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to stroll

Celebrate Irish heritage with dancing, live music, food and more.

Where: Participating pubs in North Wildwood, NJ

When: Through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What: Boardwalk Classic Car Show

This car show will feature all sorts of classic cars along the boardwalk.

Where: Wildwoods Boardwalk, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ

When: Through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

This annual event will showcase all of the best food, wine and beer. There will be art vendors and live music and even a grape stomping competition!

Where: 96th Street, Stone Harbor, NJ

When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Vendors will be on the streets of Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood along with a pie-eating contest and great music at Philly AIDS Thrift's annual block party.

Where: 710 South 5th Street, Philadelphia

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to Stroll

Philly AIDS Thrift Invites You to Annual Block Party

From street performances to a pie-eating contest to some great buys, there is plenty to see and do at the Philly AIDS Thrift Block Party this weekend. (Published Monday, Sept. 16, 2019)

Dozens of area museums, including The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Independence Seaport Museum, National Museum of American Jewish History and Delaware Art Museum, will have free admission for up to two people as Smithsonian magazine celebrates culture across the country.

Where: Various locations

When: Saturday

Cost: Free

This citywide performance festival takes place over two weeks and is a cross between avant-garde, professional and street theater performers.

Where: Various locations around Philadelphia

When: through Sunday

Cost: Varies

Come out and support this 5K race and 1-mile walk is to support Alzheimer’s research.

Where: Penn Park, 3000 Walnut St., Philadelphia

When: Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $40 on race day

Enjoy awesome deals for a three-course lunch or dinner at more than 120 restaurants.

Where: Participating restaurants in Center City, Philadelphia

When: through Sept. 27

Cost: $20 for lunch, $35 for dinner

Foodies Rejoice as Restaurant Week Returns to Center City

It's called Restaurant Week, but the Center City celebration of three-course meals at enticing prices lasts for nearly two weeks. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle gives shows you what's on the menu at the Liberté Lounge at the Sofitel Hotel, one of the more than 120 restaurants participating. (Published Monday, Sept. 16, 2019)

Opera Philadelphia hosts this 12-day festival with various operas and performances held throughout Philadelphia.

Where: Various locations

When: through Sept. 29

Cost: Varies

Event Celebrates Mexican Independence at Penn's Landing

Music, dancing and fireworks at Philadelphia's Penn's Landing this weekend in celebration of Mexican independence. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019)

Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.

Where: Varies locations

When: Sunday through Oct. 15

Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 29

Cost: Free

This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.

Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

When: Through Sept. 29

Cost:Varies

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 30

Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost:Free to enter

Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

When: Through Jan. 20

Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission

'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum