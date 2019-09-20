Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. The season of terror has begun with the start of the infamous Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary this weekend. The annual Irish heritage weekend and classic car shows are happening down the shore, along with University of Penn’s race for an Alzheimer’s cure.
The area is full of fall fun this weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Sept. 20 to 22, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Terror Behind the Walls
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies
What: Fashion District Grand Opening
Philadelphia's Fashion District is now open in Philadelphia, bringing shopping back to Center City. To celebrate, the destination is hosting a weekend of fun from a happy hour to arts crawls to fashion shows to an Eagles tailgate party. Just don't lost in Candytopia.
Where: 901 Market Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: Most events free
What: ManaFest
A day of live music, seasonal activities, shopping and food on Main Street in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood. There is also a morning 5K fun run planned.
Where: Main Street Manayunk
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. for 5K, festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to stroll
What: Irish Fall Festival
Celebrate Irish heritage with dancing, live music, food and more.
Where: Participating pubs in North Wildwood, NJ
When: Through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What: Boardwalk Classic Car Show
This car show will feature all sorts of classic cars along the boardwalk.
Where: Wildwoods Boardwalk, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ
When: Through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Savor September Food, Wine and Beer Festival
This annual event will showcase all of the best food, wine and beer. There will be art vendors and live music and even a grape stomping competition!
Where: 96th Street, Stone Harbor, NJ
When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Philly AIDS Thrift Block Party
Vendors will be on the streets of Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood along with a pie-eating contest and great music at Philly AIDS Thrift's annual block party.
Where: 710 South 5th Street, Philadelphia
When: Noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to Stroll
What: Smithsonian Magazine Free Museum Day
Dozens of area museums, including The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Independence Seaport Museum, National Museum of American Jewish History and Delaware Art Museum, will have free admission for up to two people as Smithsonian magazine celebrates culture across the country.
Where: Various locations
When: Saturday
Cost: Free
What: Fringe Festival
This citywide performance festival takes place over two weeks and is a cross between avant-garde, professional and street theater performers.
Where: Various locations around Philadelphia
When: through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What: Penn’s 5K for the IOA
Come out and support this 5K race and 1-mile walk is to support Alzheimer’s research.
Where: Penn Park, 3000 Walnut St., Philadelphia
When: Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m.
Cost: $40 on race day
What: Center City District Restaurant Week
Enjoy awesome deals for a three-course lunch or dinner at more than 120 restaurants.
Where: Participating restaurants in Center City, Philadelphia
When: through Sept. 27
Cost: $20 for lunch, $35 for dinner
What: Festival 019
Opera Philadelphia hosts this 12-day festival with various operas and performances held throughout Philadelphia.
Where: Various locations
When: through Sept. 29
Cost: Varies
What: Hispanic Heritage Month
Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.
Where: Varies locations
When: Sunday through Oct. 15
What: Spruce Street Harbor Park
Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.
Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 29
Cost: Free
What: Festival of Fountains
This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.
Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
When: Through Sept. 29
Cost:Varies
What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 30
Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost:Free to enter
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: Through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission